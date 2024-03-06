$3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark reveals peak moment from record-shattering 2023-24 campaign

Caitlin Clark had an impressive run in the 2023-24 WNCAA season, achieving several significant milestones that propelled her to a $3.1 million NIL deal.

Amidst a plethora of cherished college basketball memories, the standout player from Iowa Hawkeyes was asked which of her accomplishments is her favorite, to which she had an intriguing response.

Being named as the unanimous Big 10 Player of the Year, Clark had a season to remember, shattering records galore. However, she picked her most memorable moment as the recent Seniors Night at Carver, Minnesota.

There were so many things that happened to Clark on the day. It was her last regular-season game in front of the hometown fans, breaking Pete Maravich's scoring record and getting a visit to Maia Moore.

She capped it off with a mometum boosting win over Ohio State and snapped its 15-game winning streak.

"That's hard. It seems that there ios so many. I think just this past week at Carver to be able to be in front of our fans on Senior Night was super special," said Clark.

"Just being surrounded by people that have supported me so much on my final regular season game on Carver as trully special. So if I had to pick one, just this weekend, Sunday, at Carver."

Caitlin Clark's last regular-season game drew record breaking viewership

Caitlin Clark's final regular-season game with the Iowa Hawkeyes drew an impressive 3.39 million viewers, marking another milestone.

According to Sports Media Watch, the turnout had the largest audience for a women's regular-season game in 25 yeras. At its peak, the game had 4.42 million viewers until the final buzzer.

The only sporting event that had more viewers on the same weekend was the NASCAR Cup Series in Las Vegas, which drew 4.36 million viewers.

Entering senior day, Clark needed 18 points to surpass the record set by former LSU star Pete Maravich for the most points in Division I history. In a thrilling contest against Ohio State, Clark delivered 35 points, nine assists and six rebounds, leading Iowa to a 93-83 victory and breaking the Buckeyes' 15-game winning streak.

The game not only captivated more viewers than other prominent sporting events of the day but also ranked among the top college basketball broadcasts of the season.

Caitlin Clark's remarkable performance and record-breaking achievements garnered immense attention, showcasing the widespread admiration for her extraordinary career.

After her tenure with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark is set to take her talents in the WNBA. She will most likely be picked by the Indiana Fever who owns the top pick.