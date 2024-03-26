$3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's NSFW scream leads to frustrated reaction from dad during West Virginia matchup

During the final moments of the third quarter against West Virginia, Iowa star Caitlin Clark made a tough basket for an and-one play causing her to scream in an NSFW manner.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user CJB shared Clark`s and-one play that quickly cut to her father, Brent Clark's frsutrated reaction. He also seemed annoyed that the guy standing behind him was touching him, tapping him on his right shoulder while holding his left shoulder with the other hand, as if to try and calm him down.

Clark likely screamed as Iowa faced difficulty against the Mountaineers in the second-round matchup. However, they regained momentum in the third quarter, outscoring West Virginia 22-14 and maintaining their lead going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was a slugfest, resulting in a 14-14 tie. But Iowa, made a final push in the closing moments, securing a 64-54 victory and keeping their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Caitlin Clark led the charge with 32 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Caitlin Clark`s dad and his sideline reactions

This isn`t the first and only time Brent Clark has been seen quite animated on the sideline watching the Hawkeyes play when his daughter is on the court.

During Iowa`s first-round matchup against Holy Cross, Caitlin Clark`s dad was also caught on video telling his daughter to stop complaining about calls and just play on (via FTW USA Today). This incident took place while the Hawkeyes were leading significantly, 48-29, with 50.3 seconds left in the third quarter,

After a video of Clark's dad expressing frustration at her complaints about calls was posted, people on X replied, noting that he reminded them of their own fathers. One user was quoted as saying:

Caitlin Clark's dad after an offensive foul + sixth turnover of the first half. 'Take her out, my gosh.'