$3.3M NIL-valued Olivia Dunne makes her presence known in New Orleans via stellar gymnastic moves - “the tigz have arrived”

Olivia Dunne made her presence felt at Smoothie King Center on Saturday as the third-ranked LSU Tigers gymnastics team arrived in New Orleans for the Southeastern Conference championships.

Dunne, who has NIL deals worth $3.3 million as per On3, took to her Instagram story to add a snap of herself posing in the arena, with a text that read:

"The tigz have arrived."

Image via @livvydunne/Instagram

In another story, Dunne uploaded one of her practice drills as part of her routine.

The No. 1 seed LSU Tigers will have their Session I at 5:30 p.m. ET, and Session II will take place at 10 p.m. ET.

Following their SEC championship sessions at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, the Tigers will focus on the NCAA regionals, which begin from April 3 onwards.

The NCAA championship for gymnastics will begin on April 18 and run till April 20 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. LSU will be gunning for championship glory in Dunne's final season with the team.

Olivia Dunne impressed many on Senior Day with LSU

LSU Tigers star Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne had a perfect Senior Day on March 15, when LSU beat North Carolina 198.250-196.075. She scored a 9.975 on her beam routine, with one judge giving her performance a perfect 10.

With the win, the Tigers went unbeaten at home through the regular season. Now, Dunne and LSU will want to finish the postseason on a high.

Dunne is one of the highest-paid NIL athletes in college sports. She has made a small fortune as an internet personality.

The LSU star rose to fame after uploading video clips of her creative daily routines, including dressing up, gymnastics and more, on social media platforms, mainly Instagram and TikTok.

Other than her NIL deals, Dunne's net worth is boosted via endorsements. The LSU gymnast has partnered with top brands, including American Eagle, Forever 21 and Vuori, among others.

How to watch SEC championships? Live TV, Streaming and more

Both sessions of the 2024 SEC championships on Saturday will air on the SEC Network. The broadcast will have John Roethlisberger, Samantha Peszek and Taylor Davis covering the play. It can also be watched on FuboTV.