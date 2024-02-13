Patrick Mahomes secured his third Super Bowl MVP after the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 overtime win against the San Fransisco 49ers during Super Bowl 58.

The Chiefs gunslinger finished the encounter with 333 passing yards, resulting in two touchdowns and 66 rushing yards on nine carries.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, whose NIL value per On3 is $3.5 million, was amongst those cheering for Mahomes and Co. to win. She posted a cropped picture containing two photos on Instagram. One showed the Chiefs' crew receiving the trophy, and the other showed her with an acquaintance.

She added the caption:

"Go Chiefs go."

Olivia Dunne cheers on the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes proves his doubters wrong

Pictures of Patrick Mahomes with a dad bod went viral on various social media platforms. This was after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC championship game to book passage to Super Bowl 58.

Mahomes joked about the issue on X before the Super Bowl clash.

“Yooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?” he tweeted. “Like, I got kids!!!”

In the penultimate news conference before the clash against the 49ers, Mahomes made his priorities clear, and it had nothing to do with his body.

“Naw, another Super Bowl for sure,” he said. “I have a six pack, it’s just under the dad bod. If you feel, there might be some skin there, but then underneath that, the six pack is there. You just gotta get real close and squint a little bit. I think you’ll see it.”

Mahomes still has a long way to go to catch up with the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, who has seven rings. But he's only 28 and has the momentum of a dynasty behind him.

After the game, Mahomes showed that he was focusing on the next Super Bowl win with his comments.

“I think Tom (Brady) said it best, once you win that championship and you have those parades and you get those rings, you’re not the champ anymore,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes is hitting all the right notes. He has led his team to back-to-back Super Bowls, the first time since Brady did it with the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

With three titles in five years, the Chiefs and Mahomes officially have a dynasty like Brady.

With Brady playing well into his forties, Mahomes still has the greatest-ever title in sight. The Kansas City Chiefs juggernaut continues to roll on, and the quarterback disproves the naysayers.