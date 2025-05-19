$3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa and LeBron James’ son Bryce set to make college debuts on the same day

AJ Dybantsa is viewed as one of the most talented players to enter the college circuit next season. Dybantsa, who has NIL deals worth $3.8 million as per On3, is likely to make his debut for BYU on Nov. 3 when the Cougars take on Villanova in their 2025-26 season opener.

Dybantsa could make his college basketball debut on the same day as Lebron James' youngest son, Bryce.

Bryce committed to Arizona in January. The Wildcats will play defending national champion Florida in their opening game of next season on Nov. 3.

It remains to be seen if both Dybantsa and Bryce will play for their respective teams in their season openers. The BYU vs. Villanova game and the Arizona vs. Florida clash will be broadcast live on TNT.

Dybantsa began his high school career at Saint Sebastian's in Needham, Massachusetts. He transferred to Prolific Prep in Napa, California, after his freshman year.

After playing two years at Prolific Prep, Dybantsa transferred to Utah Prep Academy in Hurricane, Utah, for his senior year. He was named a McDonald's All-American in 2025.

Meanwhile, Bryce began his high school career at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles. He then transferred to Campbell Hall School ahead of his junior year.

After spending a few months at Campbell Hall, Bryce transferred to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, in August 2023. He transferred back to Sierra Canyon on Nov. 21, 2023, where he played for the rest of his high school career.

AJ Dybantsa reportedly received $7 million in NIL money to commit to BYU

Former Utah Prep star AJ Dybantsa - Source: Imagn

According to reports, AJ Dybantsa received a $7 million NIL payout to commit to BYU. He is set to become college basketball's highest NIL earner in his freshman year with the Cougars.

BYU reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2025. However, with Dybantsa's addition, many believe that the Cougars will be the favorites to win the national championship next season.

