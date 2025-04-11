$3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa names his all time starting 5 feat. LeBron James and Michael Jordan

AJ Dybantsa is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2025 college basketball class. He is from Brockton, Massachusetts, but played for Utah Prep during high school. The highly ranked recruit received offers from several top schools before committing to BYU in December.

Dybantsa, who has a NIL value of $3.8 million, was in New York for the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 1. He was the game's second-leading scorer and scored 17 points in Team West's 105–92 win.

Although the event happened over a week ago, Dybantsa stayed in New York for several media events. On Thursday, he appeared at Nike's headquarters in New York. While there, he was asked to name his all-time NBA starting five.

"LeBron (James) at the 1," he said. "I'm putting MJ (Michael Jordan) at the 2. KD (Kevin Durant) at the 3. I'm going Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal) at the 5, and I'm going Garnett (Kevin Garnett) at the 4."

There were a few surprises on that list. LeBron James and Michael Jordan are typically consensus picks when considering the best players of all time, so it was not surprising. Shaq is a common pick as one of the most dominant players.

However, it was surprising to see him mention Kevin Durant and Kevin Garnett. While they are two of the best players ever, they are not usually included in most pundit's top-10 players of all time. Regardless, it would be a strong team if it was ever possible for it to appear on an NBA court.

Aj Dybantsa is no longer the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation according to 247 Sports

Most media outlets have had AJ Dybantsa as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation throughout the college basketball season. He is a dominant and highly anticipated player who has already drawn attention from NBA teams. However, 247 Sports knocked him down to No. 2 on their list.

In his place, Kansas commit Darryn Peterson was named as their No. 1-ranked recruit. Peterson was named the McDonald's All-American game's co-MVP at the start of April.

While Dybantsa had an impressive performance in the game, scoring 17 points, Peterson edged him slightly, scoring 18 points. It is unclear if that is why 247 Sports shifted their rankings. Regardless, these two could compete to be the first pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

