3 best college basketball prop bets for today, February 20 | Tyson Walker, Dalton Knecht and more

The 2023-24 college basketball regular season is winding down, as conference tournaments and Selection Sunday are both less than a month away. There will be several teams in action looking to solidify their postseason case on Tuesday.

Take a look at the three best college basketball prop bets for today.

3 best college basketball prop bets for February 20

#1: Tyson Walker Over 18.5 Points (-120)

Tyson Walker has had a strong season scoring the ball. The Michigan State Spartans guard is averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field, 37.2% from three-point range and 72.5% from the free-throw line.

Walker has scored at least 19 points in four of his last five games. Furthermore, he will be facing an Iowa Hawkeyes team that has struggled mightily on the defensive side of the ball, allowing 78.3 points per game.

Iowa ranks just 333rd out of 362 teams in the nation in scoring defense and 286th in defensive rating. Look for Walker to take advantage as he scores at least 19 points.

#2: Dalton Knecht Over 20.5 Points (-113)

Dalton Knecht has smoothly acclimated to SEC play after joining the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of the 2023-24 college basketball season via the transfer portal. The fifth-year guard is averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 48.0% from the field, 39.6% from three-point range and 76.3% from the free-throw line.

Knecht has scored at least 21 points in nine of his last 11 games. He will be facing a Missouri Tigers team that has yet to win a game in SEC play this season.

The Tigers are allowing 74.5 points per game this season, ranking 260th in scoring defense and 309th in defensive rating. They have allowed 77.9 ppg during conference play. Expect a big night from Knecht as he scores at least 21 points.

#3: Blake Hinson Over 17.5 Points (-114)

Blake Hinson has had a breakout season for the Pittsburgh Panthers. He is averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field, 42.9% from three-point range and 67.3% from the free-throw line, all of which except the last are career-highs.

Hinson is coming off of the best game of his college basketball career where he scored 41 points while shooting 14-24 from the field, 9-13 from three-point range and 4-5 from the free-throw line. He had his third-highest scoring game in his previous outing, finishing with 27 points while shooting 11-19 from the field and 5-13 from three-point range.

While the Wake Forest Demon Deacons defense has been a middle-of-the-pack unit, Hinson should still finish with at least 18 points.