The NCAA 2024 regular season is in its final stretch. All teams will be looking to take home wins to ensure better standings and a shot at conference titles. March Madness is the end goal.

There are still many more exciting matches today. Let's take a look at three valuable player prop bets that seem more likely to hit.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, so odds can differ depending on which sportsbook you use or when you attempt to place a bet.

Best college basketball prop bets for February 24

#1: Judah Mintz: over 17.5 Points (-115)

As the top-scoring leader for Syracuse, Judah Mintz is currently averaging 18.1 points per game. His sophomore season took off to a great start as he scored a career-high 33 points against LSU. The Orange's latest win against No. 7 North Carolina saw the team play the best basketball they have ever played in a while.

Judah Mintz's performance in the game was one of the most efficient, scoring 25 points on 8-11 shots. The guard was 9-11 at the free-throw line. Expect Mintz to be at his best against Notre Dame today, as he has been in the prior games.

#2: Kel'el Ware: over 9.5 Rebounds (-130)

The Hoosiers center's greatest asset is rim protection. Ware is currently averaging 15.0 points with 9.5 rebounds while shooting 56.7% from the field. In the previous tip-off against Penn State, Ware posted 25 points with 11 rebounds.

His consistent performance on the offensive end also makes him a threat to any team. Kel'el Ware possesses strong finishing ability and has good hands at the dunker spot to catch lobs.

Since Indiana lost the previous game against Penn State, the stakes are high for this 'revenge match' and one can expect Kel'el Ware to be at his best on both ends.

#3: Zyon Pullin under 21.1 Points + Assists (-130)

After four years at UC Riverside, Zyon Pullin's first season with the Gators has been anything but remarkable. The guard averages 15.6 points, four rebounds and 4.9 assists. Pullin is more than just a scorer. He's a facilitator, ball handler, and floor general. This is evidenced by his 4.12 assist-to-turnover ratio.

He has played a huge role in helping UF find consistent wins this season, making them a contender for March Madness. Zyon Pullin has ensured that the Gators are a legitimate threat in the conference, with more to come.

Also Read: Kel'el Ware NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Indiana center ft. the Boston Celtics and more