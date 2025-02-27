3 colleges hosting their alumnae for WNBA preseason games feat. Angel Reese’s LSU

Some of the WNBA’s biggest stars, including Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, are returning to their college courts for special preseason games in May. These matchups will be a homecoming for both the players and their fans.

Overtime Women’s Basketball on Instagram released a list of colleges hosting their former players.

Here's a look at each of them..

3 colleges hosting their alumnae for WNBA preseason games

#1. LSU (Angel Reese)

Angel Reese will play at LSU again when the Chicago Sky take on the Brazilian national team on May 2 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This will be her first time playing at LSU since leading the Tigers to a national championship in 2023.

Reese shared her excitement about returning to Baton Rouge, where she became a star.

"I’m very excited the Sky will play a preseason game at LSU. It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me. LSU was instrumental in preparing me for the WNBA, and I can’t wait to hit the court in front of both Tigers and Sky fans!"

#2. Iowa (Caitlin Clark)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will also face Brazil, this time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on May 4.

Clark has been back to Iowa since graduating, but this will be her first time playing there as a professional. The game comes just a few months after the university honored her by retiring her jersey on Feb. 2.

#3. Notre Dame (Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd)

Notre Dame will also host a special WNBA preseason game on May 2 at Purcell Pavilion, featuring three of its former players. The Las Vegas Aces, featuring Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young, will play against the Dallas Wings, featuring Arike Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale and Young were part of Notre Dame’s 2018 national championship team, while Loyd helped the Fighting Irish reach the NCAA title game in 2014 and 2015. Ogunbowale is Notre Dame’s all-time leading scorer with 2,626 points, while Loyd ranks seventh with 1,909 points.

