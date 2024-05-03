3 players Bruce Pearl can still secure in Spring Transfer Portal ft. Kadary Richmond

Bruce Pearl led the Auburn Tigers to their third SEC Tournament championship in program history last season. He has spent the past ten seasons leading the program to a 214-119 record.

Pearl previously had a six-year stint in which he led the Tennessee Volunteers to a 145-61 record preceded by a four-year stint leading the Milwaukee Panthers to an 86-38 record and a nine-year stint leading the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles to a 231-46 mark.

While the Tigers will return much of their roster, they will still have work to do. Take a look at three players that Pearl and Auburn can still bring in during the spring transfer portal below.

3 players Bruce Pearl can still secure in Spring Transfer Portal

#1: Kadary Richmond

Kadary Richmond announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on April 29th and is the highest-ranked player available. The former four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class would provide Bruce Pearl with a well-rounded talent.

He is coming off a great season in which he averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game while shooting 44.1% from the field, 27.0% from three-point range and 80.7% from the free-throw line. While he struggled from long distance, he was a 44.4% three-point shooter the year prior.

#2: Norchad Omier

Norchad Omier entered the transfer portal on April 25th and is also coming off of a strong season, in which he added a three-point shot to his arsenal. The former unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game while shooting 55.2% from the field, 35.3% from three-point range and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

#3: Chaz Lanier

Chaz Lanier entered the transfer portal on April 24th after showing his capabilities in his first season as a full-time starter. The former unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class averaged 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 33.4 minutes per game while shooting 51.0% from the field, 44.0% from three-point range and 88.0% from the free-throw line.