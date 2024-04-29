3 players Kelvin Sampson can target from transfer portal before 2024-25 season

With transfer season on our heads, college basketball teams are going through major changes. Although Houston University just had Jamal Shead declare for the NBA draft, key players L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and J'Wan Roberts are expected to return.

However, UH coach Kelvin Sampson is reportedly looking for a promising guard in the transfer portal.

Let's explore the three players Sampson can target from the transfer portal before the 2024-25 campaign.

3 players Kelvin Sampson can target from the transfer portal before the 2024 campaign

#3, Javon Small

Javon Small played for East Carolina in his first two seasons and then transferred to Oklahoma State in his junior season. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Cowboys last season.

He had his first double-double on Dec 11 against Coppin State. His career-high 27 points came against Indiana State on Nov. 21. An Arizona Compass Prep product, he was on the All-Hoosiers Crossroads Conference first team, while playing for South Bend Riley in Indiana as a junior.

#2, Wooga Poplar

Wooga Poplar was a shooting guard for Miami who entered the transfer portal. He averaged 13.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 2.1 apg in 2023-24. He scored a career-high 25 points against La Salle. He had a field-goal percentage of 42.6 percent, a three-point field-goal percentage of 38.5 percent, and a free throw percentage of 86.4 percent. His promising shooting skills make him a potential fit for Kelvin Sampson's roster for the 2024 campaign.

#1, D.J. Wagner

D.J. Wagner of Kentucky

D.J. Wagner is another top prospect who potentially fits the playing style of Houston University. He entered the transfer portal from Kentucky Wildcats of the Southeastern Conference.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 9.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg and 33 apg last season. He was a key player, getting in 29 games. He was the MVP of the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game.

From the class of 2023, he was a five-star recruit who committed to Kentucky after rejecting an offer from Louisville. He led Camden (New Jersey) High School to 25 consecutive victories.

