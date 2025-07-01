"3 point line is scared": UConn fans excited for next season as Azzi Fudd, Caroline Ducharme and teammates return to practice

In preparation for the 2025-26 college basketball season, UConn senior guards Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme, along with other teammates, are already back in training. UConn shared an Instagram video of the squad getting to work on Tuesday, giving fans a brief look of the players in action.

The video has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, who are thrilled to see the Huskies back in action. The clip showed the players getting plenty of shots up, especially from beyond the arc. Some of the fans are already predicting that the players are going to make many 3-pointers in the upcoming season.

"Azzi, Ash, Caroline, and Allie? Oh, that 3 point line is scared to see y'all coming," one fan said.

"Hitting 3's all season I see😍," another fan commented.

"3-point line is gonna have UConn written all over it," a fan wrote.

In excitement, some fans also predicted a strong season for the team and some of the players.

"This year is going to be lit 🔥🔥🔥💙💙💙," one fan said.

"Mark my words: Yanna 2026 is gonna be lit," another fan wrote.

"Yes Caroline and Yanna! So excited to see them back this season!" a fan commented.

Last season, the Huskies won their 12th NCAA championship, finishing the season with a 37-3 record. One of the key contributors was Azzi Fudd, who played a huge role in their title push, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She also won the Most Outstanding Player award.

Fudd has now joined the team for the 2025-26 season, taking advantage of her redshirt eligibility year.

UConn's Azzi Fudd named People's Comeback Player of the Year

Azzi Fudd saw her 2023-24 season cut short after she tore her right ACL during practice. She played only one game before the injury forced her to the sidelines, which ultimately led her to redshirt her entire junior year to recover.

Last season, Fudd came back from the injury and appeared in 34 games for the UConn Huskies and was instrumental in the team's title run.

On Saturday, Behind the Arc named Fudd the 2025 People's Comeback Player of the Year.

Fudd is now set for one more season at UConn, and fans are already anticipating another impressive year.

