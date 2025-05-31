“3 time national champion incoming”: College hoops fans impressed as South Carolina star Raven Johnson returns to training

South Carolina star Raven Johnson has returned to training ahead of the 2025-26 season. Johnson was part of the Gamecocks team that reached the national championship game earlier this year, where they lost to UConn. But fans are confident that things will end differently this year.

Ad

On Friday, an Instagram post from a Gamecoacks fan page showed the senior guard training hard. She was seen doing some shooting drills and cardio at a tarining facility in Atlanta.

"University of South Carolina guard @hollywood_raven came back to Atlanta yesterday and got some work on with @bwoods_sports at @elitepinstitute 🔥," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

College hoop fans shared their reactions in the comment section of the post.

"“Just watch”," a fan wrote.

"🔥🔥 she got a great personality love it !" another fan wrote.

"💪🏾💪🏾," a fan commented.

"3 time national champion incoming 🚀🏆," another fan commented.

College hoop fans react to Raven Johnson's workout post on IG. Image via @atlantasportsreel

Here are more comments from fans hailing Johnson for her performance during training.

Ad

"Looks like her release got shorter and quicker! Great job!!!" a fan wrote.

"My favorite College Point Guard," another fan wrote.

"Let’s go @hollywood_raven seatbelt CEO with the jumper 🔥🔥," another fan commented.

College hoop fans react to Raven Johnson's workout post on IG. Image via @atlantasportsreel

Raven Johnson to return to South Carolina next season

Raven Johnson will return for her final season in South Carolina. Johnson confirmed her return with a social media post welcoming her high school teammate, Ta’Niya Latson, to South Carolina.

Ad

The senior point guard had initially been reluctant to reveal her decision after South Carolina’s national championship loss to UConn. However, she admitted that she would love to end her collegiate basketball career on a good note.

“Kind of, yes,” she said. “It’s making me think a little bit because I would love to end on a good note.”

One of South Carolina's top-ranked recruits in the class of 2021, Johnson tore her ACL in the second game of her freshman season and was granted a medical redshirt for the rest of the season. She went on to become a two-year starter for the Gamecocks, averaging 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in the 2024-25 season.

Johnson, who was named second team all-SEC in 2024 and SEC all-freshman in 2023, also earned the SEC all-defensive team this past season. She was eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft alongside Bree Hall, Te-Hina Pao Pao and Sania Feagin. But she chose to return to South Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here