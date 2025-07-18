The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19. Three familiar faces will be part of the contest, who once played under legendary coach Dawn Staley at South Carolina.

A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston and Allisha Gray, who all rocked the Gamecocks uniform in Columbia, South Carolina, have made the 2025 All-Star contest. They are some of the best players in the WNBA today, showing the world what pedigree Staley’s program holds.

The trio have all been named All-Star starters, with Wilson and Boston representing Team Clark, led by Indiana Fever’s Cailtlin Clark. On the other hand, Gray will represent Team Collier, led by Napheesa Collier of Minnesota Lynx.

A’ja Wilson

Wilson is one of the best players in the WNBA today. She played for the Gamecocks from 2014 to 2018 and helped lead the team to the 2017 NCAA Championship, earning the National Player of the Year award in her senior season.

Wilson’s impact in college was huge as she became the all-time leading scorer for South Carolina and helped build the program into a national powerhouse. Staley trusted her to carry the team, and Wilson delivered again and again.

With the Las Vegas Aces, Wilson is already a three-time WNBA MVP and a two-time WNBA Champion. This year, she is once again starting the All-Star Game and will be one of the faces of the event.

Aliyah Boston

Boston is another player who made a name for herself under Staley. She played for the Gamecocks from 2019 to 2023 and helped them win the 2022 NCAA title. Boston was known for her defense, rebounding and leadership.

She won National Player of the Year in 2022 and was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in college. Like Wilson, Boston helped keep South Carolina at the top of women’s basketball.

Now with the Indiana Fever, Boston is growing into one of the league’s top young stars. She has been named a starter at this year’s All-Star Game and is now a three-time All-Star, showing just how far she has come.

Allisha Gray

Gray may not get as much attention as the other two on this list, but she also played a big role in South Carolina’s success. She transferred from North Carolina and played two seasons under Staley, which included their 2017 title run.

Gray was key in the backcourt, known for her defense and ability to score when needed. She entered the WNBA in 2017 and won Rookie of the Year with the Dallas Wings.

Now with the Atlanta Dream, she continues to shine and is a well-deserved All-Star this year, making her third All-Star Game.

