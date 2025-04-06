Coach Dawn Staley is set to lead her team in the national championship game against UConn on Sunday. Her former mentee, WNBA star A'ja Wilson, hyped the South Carolina Gamecocks fans ahead of the summit clash. The WNBA star gave the voiceover for a video compilation of the South Carolina team's journey thus far, which was posted by the Gamecocks on Instagram on Saturday with the caption:

"It’s time to be us. It’s time to be Uncommon."

Wilson, who played for the Gamecocks before being drafted by the Las Vegas Aces, said in her voiceover:

"My Gamecock sisters, what you're trying to do, back-to-back championships, it's hard, but I've done it, and I see it in you. You love and believe in each other. You experience disappointment and learn from it. You take joy in the competition."

"You use the doubters as fuel," she added. "What you're trying to do isn't easy. Back-to-back titles isn't for the timid or the selfish. It takes courage and a we over me mindset. So don't be afraid of this stage, just be who you already are. Be uncommon."

The No.1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (35-3) made it to the Championship game, having defeated fellow No. 1 seeds, the Texas Longhorns (35-4) in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, in a 74-57 victory on Friday. They will now face off against the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (36-3) on Sunday at the Amalie Arena.

A'ja Wilson receives praise from South Carolina star after Final Four win

South Carolina star Joyce Edwards has hailed Gamecocks legend A'ja Wilson, who was in attendance during the Gamecocks' victory over Texas.

"I mean, everything," Edwards said when asked about what Wilson's presence at the game means. "The reason why we're here is because of her. I feel like it's crazy for her to see it full circle, how her legacy is inspiring other girls just like me to come out here and play."

Edwards has been one of the best players for Dawn Staley's side this season. She had a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) and provided six assists in the victory over the Longhorns. The leading scorer for the team this season, Edwards is averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 53.5% from the field.

