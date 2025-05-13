$30 million worth La La Anthony adores son Kiyan Anthony’s snaps

Actor and television personality La La Anthony showed love to her son Kiyan Anthony on social media. Kiyan posted a series of photos on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Ad

The snaps featured him in various locations, including inside a luxury vehicle, on the court, in front of luxury cars and at a beach with a scenic view.

"Blessed & highly favored 🤲🏽," he captioned the photos.

Ad

Trending

His mom, who has an estimated net worth of $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, reacted to the snaps with the caption:

"❤️❤️❤️."

La La Anthony reacts to son, Kiyan Anthony's latest IG post. Image via @kiyananthony

Kiyan is La La Anthony's only son with former NBA star, Carmelo Anthony. The TV star and the NBA legend got married in 2010 and divorced in 2021. However, the former couple is known for co-parenting their son amicably and often show up at his games.

Ad

Like his dad, Kiyan chose to play basketball, beginning his career at a young age. He is currently a senior basketball player at Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, after transferring from Christ the King High School in Queens in 2023.

Kiyan is also a standout player for his father's AAU team, Team Melo, and currently ranks as one of the top shooting guards in the Class of 2025.

The 18-year-old announced his commitment to his father's alma mater, Syracuse University, for his collegiate career. He also had offers from other schools, including Indiana, Michigan, Florida State, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Memphis and Tennessee.

Ad

La La Anthony shares heartwarming moment with son Kiyan Anthony on Mother's Day

La La Anthony showcased her close relationship with her only child, Kiyan, on social media. In an Instagram post shared on Mother's Day, the mother-son duo partnered with DoorDash to celebrate the ocassion.

Kiyan, who recently committed to play college basketball at Syracuse University, gifted his mom a giant red rose bag spelling out “La La” in white flowers as a surprise. The bag contained her favorite chocolate candies like Snickers and Kit Kat and beauty products from Sephora.

Ad

Kiyan went ahead to engage his mom in a Q&A, where he asked her how she felt watching him grow up and chase his dreams.

“So I’m always proud of you,” La La replied. “The amount of discipline it takes to be a student and be an athlete is not easy, and it makes me very, very proud of you.”

Ad

La La Anthony shares Kiyan with ex-husband, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, who also played college basketball at Syracuse, helping the Orange win the national championship in 2003.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here