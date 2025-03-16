"30 yrs old and won’t make an NBA roster": College hoops fans ruthlessly troll Auburn's Johni Broome after loss vs Tennessee

Saturday wasn’t Johni Broome’s best day on the court. One day after the senior was instrumental in the Auburn Tigers win over Ole Miss, the forward faltered late in the Tigers’ 70-65 SEC semifinal loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

It’s not that he played poorly, but Broome had a particularly tough day from the line, where he managed to score only five of his 12 free throw attempts. That wasn’t all. Even though he went nine-for-13 from the field and scored 23 points, the senior missed a couple of layups late in the game that ended up costing Auburn.

Fans went after Johni Broome on social media after the game. Some of them pointed at the forward’s long college basketball experience (he’s a fifth-year senior) and his struggles down the stretch.

"Johni Broome is 30 years old and won’t make an NBA roster," a fan said.

"Back to the nursing home for Broome," another fan added.

"Broome 5-12 Rest of team 8-10 Do the math." a fan wrote.

The loss also marked the third time in the last four games that Bruce Pearl’s finishes behind in the scoreboard, with the Tigers backing into the NCAA Tournament after being considered one of the best teams in the nation for most of the season.

Fans didn't let Auburn off the hook on social media.

"Auburn folding in March….classic," a fan wrote.

"Auburn has ZERO ability to go deep in the tournament, another one and done diss appointment year." another fan said.

"Auburn are frauds," a fan wrote.

Johni Broome credits Vols defense after loss

Johni Broome had 23 points against Tennessee, but it was the Volunteer’s defense that got the last laugh as they shut down the Tigers in key stretches of the SEC Semifinal on Saturday.

The Naismith Player of the Year finalist acknowledged his rivals after the game.

“They take pride in their defense. They make it hard to score. Yeah, they’re a gritty team,” Johni Broome said.

Despite Broome’s damage, the Vols limited Auburn to under 42% shooting from the field. They also outrebounded the Tigers 35-27. Rick Barnes also outplayed their rivals late in the game, as Auburn's last lead came with just over 11 minutes left to play.

Tennessee will now face Florida in the SEC Championship Game. The matchup could also determine if the Vols can get a number one seed in the national tournament. Four teams from the SEC, Auburn, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee are fighting for a one-seed in in the Big Dance.

