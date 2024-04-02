$300m-worth Tom Brady backs Caitlin Clark's Iowa as crew punches ticket to Final Four after stellar win against LSU - "Wow"

Caitlin Clark and Iowa continued their impressive run in the 2023-24 college basketball season with another superb win on Monday. The Hawkeyes got revenge for the loss in the 2023 national championship game by eliminating LSU in the Elite Eight, thereby returning to the Final Four.

The game, which ended 94-87, was highly anticipated in the college basketball world, and it ended up fulfilling the billings with an electrifying contest. The matchup thrilled millions of fans who tuned in across the country and further augmented the growth of the women's game.

NFL legend Tom Brady was also captivated by the intensity of the matchup and how Caitlin Clark’s Iowa came up with the victory. The seven-time Super Bowl winner, who has a net worth of $300 million, posted his television screen on his Instagram story following the conclusion of the game and captioned it:

“Wow 👏”

Tom Brady post

Will Iowa go on to win the national championship?

Overcoming LSU is obviously a big step for Iowa in their national title dream. The Hawkeyes defeated the defending champion to further build on their momentum in the race for the ultimate goal. They now position themselves in a much better place for success.

Lisa Bluder’s team is back in the Final Four for the second consecutive year, and it’s all or nothing for them this time. The Hawkeyes played in their first national championship game in 2023 and will need a win against UConn on Friday to make a return this year.

With Caitlin Clark on its roster, Iowa's chances of claiming the national title are always high. The point guard has been largely impressive this season and will love to crown it all with the ultimate goal. After missing out last year, a victory this year would mean a lot to Clark as she rounds up her college career.

Is Caitlin Clark up for March Madness MVP?

Following her series of performances so far in the women's NCAA Tournament, it's evident that Caitlin Clark is a top contender for the Final Four Most Outstanding Player. A 41-point performance against LSU highlights that she's geared up for the honor in the next stage.

However, winners of the award have always come from the championship-winning team. One of the reasons she lost to Angel Reese out last year was because Iowa fell in the championship game. The Hawkeyes’ success this season would obviously mean a free go at the honor for Clark.