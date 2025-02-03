3x NCAA champ Dawn Staley hits back at SEC analyst for his "acquired taste" remark on Ole Miss head coach 

Dawn Staley shared her thoughts after SEC analyst Andrew Allegretta criticized Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin on a broadcast of Ole Miss's road win over then-No. 23 Vanderbilt, calling McPhee-McCuin an "acquired taste."

The analyst questioned the Ole Miss coach's methods, such as her "bombastic" motions on the sidelines and taking timeouts when up by 15 points in Sunday's 76-61 win.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Monday on X, Staley shared her distaste of his take, calling the analyst's comments "wrong" and encouraging McPhee-McCuin to "keep being your authentic self."

Expand Tweet

Staley and McPhee-McCuin have become well acquainted as they've coached competitive SEC teams. McPhee-McCuin is in her sixth year with the Rebels, while Staley has spent 16 seasons with South Carolina. The two teams are slated to face each other for the first time this season on Feb. 27.

Replies to Staley's post on X echoed her support, with comments like "exactly" and "Yes! Coach has spoken."

Even the analyst in the video clip couldn't deny the impact McPhee-McCuin has had on Ole Miss. She has sent the Rebels to three consecutive NCAA tournaments, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2023.

NCAA Basketball: SEC Basketball Tipoff - Source: Imagn

SEC dominance in women's basketball

In recent years, the Southeastern Conference has become the conference to beat in college women's basketball. Currently, the conference includes eight of the country's top 25 teams, led by No. 2 South Carolina. Ole Miss (15-6, 6-3) received votes in the AP Poll.

In the game in which Allegretta made the comments about McPhee-McCuin, the Rebels rallied to pick up a huge conference road win over the Commodores (18-5, 5-4).

"Us playing team defense," McPhee-McCuin said about what allowed Ole Miss to pull ahead. "They're so good from a schematic standpoint that if you try to play one-on-one against them, they're going to get open shots, and they don't miss them.

"For us, it was complete team defense. I don't remember them having a lot of open looks, and so that made them have to work really hard. By the time they got to the fourth quarter, I don't know how much they had their legs."

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament first round, Ole Miss vs. Marquette - Source: Imagn

The last three NCAA Tournament titles went to the SEC, with South Carolina taking home two of them. Last season, the Gamecocks went undefeated on their way to the championship. Staley has become a staple of the SEC, and her support of McPhee-McCuin speaks volumes about her character and the closeness of SEC coaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here