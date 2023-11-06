3X Super Bowl champ Shannon Sharpe fires up his alma mater Savannah State along with the First Take crew to kick off 2023 CBB season [WATCH]

Shannon Sharpe returned to his alma mater on Monday with the First Take crew to kick off the 2023 college basketball season.

Sharpe attended Savannah State and played football, basketball, and track in college. However, he was most known for football as he helped lead the Tigers' football team to their best records in the program's history, 7–3 in 1988 and 8–1 in 1989.

In his senior season, Sharpe caught 61 passes for 1,312 yards and 18 touchdowns. He finished his college career with 192 receptions for 3,744 yards and 40 touchdowns and was inducted into The Division II Football Hall of Fame in 2009 and was inducted into Savannah State's athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.

Given that Shannon Sharpe is a legend at Savannah State, First Take was at the school for the start of the college basketball season and he got a hero's welcome. Not only did he get a massive reception, but Sharpe also fired up the crowd.

After the video went out on social media, many fans praised Shannon Sharpe and the school.

"It’s lit out there."

"The Tiger spirit burns bright."

"Congrats to Unc. He deserves to have this kind of moment. Let him shine in His house."

"That's gotta feel incredible so happy for Unc man."

"Unc was made for days like this."

There's no question that Shannon Sharpe was enjoying the moment at Savannah State on Monday. Many fans were also excited to see how happy the three-time Super Bowl champion was.

It was also cool to see First Take go to a small school like Savanah State strictly for Shannon Sharpe.

Who are the college basketball favorites?

The 2023-24 college basketball season is set to tip off on Monday.

Entering the season, the Kansas Jayhawks are favorites to win it all at +1000, followed by the Duke Blue Devils at +1100. Rounding out the top five is Purude at +1200, Kentucky at +1400, and Michigan State at +1500.

As for Shannon Sharpe's Savannah State Tigers, the school kicks off their season on Friday against Florida Southern College. Savannah State is projected to finish third in the SIAC East.