$4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa goes off with 11 straight points for the win at Team USA U19 scrimmage

AJ Dybantsa is going off for Team USA U19 this summer. The five-star recruit, who has an NIL valuation of $4.1 million according to On3, put up 11 straight points to secure a win for his squad.
Dybantsa scored 11 consecutive points in three minutes to lead his team to victory in a scrimmage. Swish Cultures on Instagram offered fans a look into the wing's dominant performance on Monday.
Dybantsa shared how he's been honing his skill set this summer.
"The best way to get better is live play," Dybantsa said. "I've been watching a lot of Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] and just added Luka [Dončić] to the mix."
The young star made it clear that the work isn't done with Team USA U19.
"I'm a two-time gold medalist, and I want three," Dybantsa said. "It's as simple as that."
Dybantsa has been involved with Team USA since the 2022 Men's Junior National Team October minicamp. He helped the 2023 Men's U16 National Team win gold in the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship before winning gold again with the 2024 Men's U17 National Team at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. Now he's hustling on the court for another gold medal.
AJ Dybantsa commits to BYU
AJ Dybantsa is the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class and will take his talents to BYU. He will remain near his current stomping grounds, having spent the past two years at Utah Prep.
The talented young wing proved his scoring efficiency and rebounding skills in high school. This past season, he averaged 21.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He highlighted his defensive depth with 9.2 defensive boards, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.
Dybantsa was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Massachusetts and was selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game. He is the only player in his class with a perfect 247Sports Composite score.
The top recruit will look to be an immediate difference maker for the Cougars, who received a No. 6 seed in March Madness last season and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011.
