$4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa reacts to BYU teammate Robert Wright III’s cryptic post on IG

BYU point guard Robert Wright III shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, including practice sessions with AJ Dybantsa, Richie Saunders and more. The carousel, posted on Wednesday, also featured photographs of Wright posing in a white t-shirt and denim cargos.&quot;neighborhood hero but when it’s time who gon save the eagle?&quot; Wright's post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post received reactions from $4.1 million NIL-valued Dybantsa (as per On3), Liam McNeeley, Dominique Diomande, Dylan Harper and Xavion Staton in the comments section.&quot;The Montverde eagle?&quot; McNeeley commented.Dybantsa reacted with a yawning emoji.Diamonde commented: &quot;chrome hearts hun ?!!&quot;&quot;rob stay fitted,&quot; added Staton.$4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa reacts to BYU teammate Robert Wright’s cryptic post on IG (Image via Instagram @robertwr1ght)Wright, who started his college career at Baylor last season, will play his sophomore year at BYU. Last season, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 11.5 points on 41.4% shooting, including 35.2% from behind the arc and 79.6% from the charity stripe. He also grabbed 2.1 rebounds, dished out 4.2 assists, recorded 0.1 blocks and stole the ball once in 29.4 minutes per game in 35 games.One of his best games came in the 81-70 win against the Kansas Jayhawks on Feb. 2, when he recorded 24 points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes. The guard shot 9-for-16 from the field and went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.In the Class of 2024, Wright was ranked 29th nationally, second in the point guard position and sixth in Florida (as per On3's Industry Rankings). Coach Kevin Young was full of praise for Wright after his recruitment.“We are excited to welcome Rob and his entire family to BYU. He comes from a great family, and we are thrilled to have them all join Cougar Nation,&quot; Young said via BYU website.BYU's new additions ft. AJ DybantsaThe Cougars were knocked out in the Sweet 16 of last season's NCAA Tournament. Kevin Young has made some significant additions to the roster heading into the next season.Apart from AJ Dybantsa, Young also signed four-star center Xavion Staton and three-star power forward Chamberlain Burgess in the Class of 2025.In the transfer portal, they acquired Kennard Davis from Southern Illinois Salukis, Nate Pickens from UC Riverside Highlanders and Dominique Diomande from the Washington Huskies.