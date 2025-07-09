$4.1M NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa signs with multi-billion-dollar Fanatics ahead of BYU debut

AJ Dybantsa has added another brand to his list of NIL deals. The BYU signee, who has an NIL valuation of $4.1 million according to On3, signed a deal with Fanatics.
Dybantsa inked a multi-year partnership with Fanatics and Fanatics Collectibles, the company announced on Wednesday.
Fanatics has a net worth of $31 billion according to Bloomberg. The company will work with Dybantsa, focusing on trading cards and memorabilia that will continue when he transitions from college to the NBA. The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class will be part of Fanatics' Bowman U Program and other Bowman offerings.
This isn't the first time Dybantsa has collaborated with Fanatics. He worked with Fanatics Collectibles during the McDonald's All-American Game. Dybantsa will now partner with the company again as he prepares for the start of his college career.
Fanatics is the latest brand to work with the BYU signee. Dybantsa has also secured NIL deals with Redbull and Nike, and his $4.1 million NIL valuation ranks fourth in the On3 NIL 100. Dybantsa will look to continue growing his NIL portfolio when he begins his college career this fall.
AJ Dybantsa guides Team USA U19 to gold
AJ Dybantsa had a goal in mind entering his final summer before playing for BYU. He told Swishcultures what he wanted to accomplish with Team USA U19.
"I'm a two-time gold medalist, and I want three," Dybantsa said on June 16. "It's as simple as that."
Dybantsa did just that. Team USA secured a U19 FIBA World Cup championship, thanks largely in part to a dominant performance by Dybantsa.
The Cougars signee was named the MVP of the event after putting up 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Dybantsa has achieved his goal of becoming a three-time gold medalist. He led the 2023 Men's U16 National Team to a win at the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship. Dybantsa also guided his team to gold again with the 2024 Men's U17 National Team at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup.
He stood out on the court for Team USA U19, further proving why he's the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class. After adding a third gold medal to his collection, Dybantsa will look to be a difference maker for BYU next season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here