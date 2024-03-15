4 Hall of Famers to Coach 2024 Women's College All-Star Game in Cleveland ft Cheryl Miller

A total of six current and former WNBA stars have been named as coaches for the upcoming 2024 Women's College All-Star Game. They will be out to guide 20 college seniors at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 6 before the student-athletes embark on their professional careers.

The game will feature two teams, Team Lieberman and Team Miller, which will be handled by Naismith Hall of Famers Nancy Lieberman and Cheryl Miller. Each team’s coaching staff will be joined by one other WNBA legend and a current WNBA superstar for the game.

Let's examine the coaches for the Women's College All-Star Game.

Coaches for the 2024 Women's College All-Star Game

#1 Team Lieberman staff for 2024 Women's College All-Star Game

Nancy Lieberman

Nicknamed “Lady Magic,” Nancy Lieberman started her basketball journey at Old Dominion in 1976 and played four seasons with the Monarchs before becoming a professional.

Lieberman had her professional career at a number of teams from 1980 to 1987 and later teamed up with the Phoenix Mercury in 1997 when the WNBA was established. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

Janice Lawrence-Braxton

Janice Lawrence-Braxton played college basketball at Louisiana Tech and led the Lady Techsters to two national titles in 1981 and 1982. She won the NCAA Tournament MVP in 1982.

She had her professional career in Italy for three different teams over 13 seasons before teaming up with the Cleveland Rockets in 1997. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

Satou Sabally

Satou Sabally plays for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. She had her college career at Oregon from 2017 to 2020 before being selected as the second overall pick by the Wings in the 2020 WNBA draft. She also plays in the Turkish Super League with Fenerbahce.

#2 Team Miller staff for 2024 Women's College All-Star Game

Cheryl Miller

Cheryl Miller's basketball journey began as a player for USC from 1982 to 1986. She played a crucial role in the Trojans’ national championship success in 1983 and 1984.

After college, Miller ventured into coaching, starting as an assistant at her alma mater. She served as head coach at USC and Phoenix Mercury and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

Cynthia Cooper-Dyke

Cynthia Cooper-Dyke had her college career at USC at the same time as Cheryl Miller. She, however, went on to play as a professional in Europe before returning to join the Houston Comets.

Cooper-Dyke has also served as the head coach of Phoenix Mercury as well as a host of women's college basketball programs. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Kelsey Plum

Kelsey Plum is with the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. She had a brilliant college career in Washington, becoming the women's basketball all-time leading scorer in 2017. She was selected as the first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft and has been champion twice.