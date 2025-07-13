4-star dual-sport standout Missy Odom includes Texas A&M, Clemson among finalists ahead of commitment decision

Missy Odom, the No. 33 recruit in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), narrowed her list of colleges to nine. The news was shared by On3's Talia Goodman on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

These include the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Clemson Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes, Virginia Tech Hokies, Texas A&M Aggies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, UCF Knights and the Auburn Tigers.

Odom, who ranks No. 6 in the power forward position and fourth in Florida, has only taken one unofficial visit to Ohio State on Jun. 8.

The 6-foot-2 power forward will enter her senior year at Montverde Academy. Last season, she played 22 games and averaged 6.3 points, 1.0 assist, 4.5 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, leading the team to a 26-2 record.

Montverde Academy lost some stellar players, such as the Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump, South Carolina Gamecocks signee Agot Makeer, Alabama Crimson Tide signee Lourdes Da Silva Costa and Clemson Tigers commits Holland Harris and Amaia Jackson.

Missy Odom will now join the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, Saniyah Hall. Furthermore, the power forward also played for the Jasper softball team, won the MVP award after pitching a complete-game victory for the Vikings in Game 2, and led them to the Class 5A title last year.

“I can’t put it into words,” Odom said (per AL.com). “This team has been through everything. We lost our first game yesterday and fought so hard to get back here today. I couldn’t be more proud of this group. I wouldn’t want to be out here with anyone else but them.”

Odom allowed two runs off six hits, had six strikeouts and issued four walks in Game 2, going 3-of-6 with four RBIs in both games.

Ohio State leads the race to sign Missy Odom

Before narrowing it down to nine programs, Missy Odom received offers from 14 colleges, including Penn State, Houston, Miami and Northwestern. However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Buckeyes lead the race to land Odom, with a 53.0% prediction.

Odom still has one more year of high school basketball left to play at Montverde before she picks a college, as she is expected to return with Daria Kulik and Jayla Forbes.

