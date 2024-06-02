4-star Forward Sadiq White announces to sign letter of Intent with Syracuse Orange: Reports

Sadiq White, one of the Top 25 prospects in the 2025 consensus, is reportedly headed to Syracuse to play for head coach Adrian Autry. White, a four-star prospect, made his decision to join the Orange on Wednesday and will be the first recruit for Syracuse's 2025 class.

He received offers from several top-tier programs, but the Myers Park High forward chose to sign the letter of Intent with Orange over other finalists, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgetown, LSU, Tennessee, and Texas.

The 6-foot-8 power forward publicly announced his commitment during a video call with On3 Recruitts. When Joe Tipton asked about his college basketball, Sadiq White revealed a Syracuse jersey, making it official.

"Coach Red, coach Brenden they never missed the game," White said. It's just the genuine love they have for me you know they tell me the stuff I don't want to hear about my game. "I feel like I'm gonna go up there and get better as a player man."

He also posted the announcement on his social media accounts.

"Cuseeeeeeeeeeee !!!", White tweeted.

White had made an unofficial visit to SU in September and then returned during the season in April. His interactions with the staff and the campus during the trip strongly impacted him, giving him a sense of belonging as if it were his home.

Sadiq White's potential impact on Syracuse's team

Sadiq White is an athletic and versatile forward who is ranked the number one player in North Carolina and the 6th best power forward nationally among rising seniors.

Sadiq is a standout defender, part of Team United in Nike EYBL, and received the Defensive MVP title during EYBL Session 3. Known for his scoring prowess, he maintained an average of 17 points per game for Myers Park High School.

"My biggest thing is to get stronger and add muscle,” White said during an interview with the Rivals. "I want to be around 205, so I'm trying to eat right and work hard."

Besides, White received an honorable mention as a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, as well as he was recognized as the Player of the Year in the SoMeck 4A Conference and achieved first-team honors in both the Conference and District.

In Red Autry's team, White has the potential to emerge as a standout defensive player. With his physical abilities, he could become a versatile defender capable of impacting the game across multiple positions, especially as he continues to improve his effort and discipline on defense.