Acaden Lewis, the No. 35 recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to the Villanova Wildcats after he decommitted from the Kentucky Wildcats. The 6-foot-2 point guard completed his high school basketball career at Sidwell Friends in Washington, DC.

Lewis featured in an Instagram carousel posted by his coach, Antonio Ortega, on Monday. The carousel had pictures and videos of Lewis from his childhood as he trained with Ortega.

"Keep Going Kid. #Legacy #Family," Ortega captioned the post.

Acaden Lewis shared a two-word reaction under the post.

"For life," Lewis commented.

4-star Villanova commit Acaden Lewis drops 2-word reaction as coach shares practice clips from his childhood (Image via Instagram @_coach.tone)

Lewis, who is the No. 5 point guard in the 2025 class and the No. 1 prospect in the District of Columbia, received plenty of interest from top programs. These included offers from the UConn Huskies, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes and Duke Blue Devils, among others.

However, committed to Villanova on May 1 after his official visit on April 19 and spoke about his decision with On3.

“Nova has the staff that I trusted the most,” Lewis told On3’s Joe Tipton. “Not only do they have strong DMV ties but at UMD, they were one of the first schools to take a chance on me at the high major level. The staff knows me and my game extremely well and I have trust and faith that they will develop me while allowing me to be me at the same time.”

Lewis played 70 games in three seasons at Sidwell Friends and averaged 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game. He led the Quakers to a 24-6 record and an 11-1 record in the Washington, DC Section District of Columbia Mid-Atlantic Basketball League.

Furthermore, he also led the team to the finals of the 2025 DCSAA state title.

A look at Villanova's commits ft. Acaden Lewis

Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune is yet to sign a player from the Class of 2025. However, he has received hard commitments from Lewis and two more players. These are three-star point guard Chris Jeffrey from Mt. Zion Prep High School and center Nico Onyekwere from Long Island Lutheran.

In the transfer portal, they have acquired Devin Askew from Long Beach State, Malachi Palmer, Tafara Gapare and Braden Pierce from Maryland, Duke Brennan from GCU, Bryce Lindsay from JMU and Zion Stanford from Temple.

