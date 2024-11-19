College basketball fans have made their choice between JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers for the No.1 pick. In the hypothetical scenario, the USC star emerged as the fan favourite.

Bueckers is potentially playing her final season in college. She is predicted to be the No.1 pick in the 2025 Draft and will likely join Dallas Wings, who got the first overall pick during the draft lottery. Watkins still has at least three more years of college basketball, including this season.

However, fans seem to think Watkins deserves the top spot and took to X to voice their opinions.

One fan wrote, "Juju is 4 years younger then Paige and 3 inches taller."

With the No. 1 pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft, the (insert team name) selects JuJu Watkins," another fan wrote.

Watkins and Bueckers headline All-America women's college basketball team

Watkins and Bueckers were named in the Associated Press preseason All-America women's college basketball team. The list, which was compiled by a media panel, was released on Tuesday, Oct. 22. It was Bueckers' third appearance on the list. She averaged 21.9 ppg and 5.2 rpg to help UConn reach the Final Four a year ago.

Watkins became a national sensation as a freshman after she averaged 27.1 ppg. She set the national record for a freshman with 920 points. The Los Angeles native helped the Trojans reach the Elite Eight, their most impressive NCAA tournament run in 30 years.

While this is likely Buecker's last season in college, Watkins is only in her second year.

Watkins reach 1,000 career points in 38th game

Watkins achieved another milestone during Trojans' 81-50 victory over Santa Clara on Friday. The guard reached 1,000 career points in her 38th game when she scored with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter.

"I'm not taking anything for granted. Very blessed to be in this position. This is great, something to build off and continue to work on," Watkins said.

Watkins scored 22 points in the game, tying Elena Delle Donne as the fastest to reach the mark in 40 seasons. She is now the 30th player and fastest in USC history to reach 1,000 points.

