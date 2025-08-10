$45 million worth John Calipari’s wife Ellen Calipari enjoys a “great day” with her fur baby Palmer (Video)

Arkansas coach John Calipari's wife, Ellen Calipari, showed off their dog, Palmer, on Instagram on Sunday. Ellen featured Palmer enjoying the summer outdoors.In the clip posted, Palmer was on a stroller while the wind blew its fur.&quot;It’s a great day when you can just ride and let the wind blow your hair. 😊 Palmer is enjoying a much-needed break from coaching the Roommate! 😅,&quot; Ellen wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPalmer, a Bichon Frise-Shih Tzu mix, has been with the Calipari family since their time at Lexington. The family also has another dog, a Pomeranian named McGruff. Calipari, who has a net worth of $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, joined the Razorbacks last season after decades with Kentucky. He often takes his dogs for a walk in a stroller and talks about them.Calipari's love for Palmer and McGruff's is well-known to Wildcats fans, as well as perennial rivals, Louisville. A Cardinals fan once used it to troll Calipari. He held a sign that read, &quot;John Calipari HATES PUPPIES. Go Cards!!&quot; outside the set of the &quot;Today&quot; show in 2018.Calipari admitted in a post on X that the sign got to him. He added that his puppies &quot;were so mad&quot; that they went to his office to ask him about it.John Calipari opens up about retirement plansArkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari is regarded as one of the most popular faces in the sport. Calipari started his coaching career in 1982 as an associate assistant at Kansas. He went on to coach Pittsburgh, UMass, the New Jersey Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis and Kentucky before moving to Arkansas.However, in an interview with CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein, Calipari, 66, revealed that he considered retiring earlier.&quot;I never thought I'd coach this long,&quot; Calipari said on July 17 (42:00). &quot;And mainly because I've been under the gun for how long? I mean, every arena sold out, had No. 1 teams, which means you're chased. And I said, 'If I get to 60, that'll be it.' So maybe I'm young enough to keep going.&quot;The Hall of Famer did not specify when he would retire, but he said that this year would be his last if he fails to make impact on his players.