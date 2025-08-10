  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • $45 million worth John Calipari’s wife Ellen Calipari enjoys a “great day” with her fur baby Palmer (Video)

$45 million worth John Calipari’s wife Ellen Calipari enjoys a “great day” with her fur baby Palmer (Video)

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Aug 10, 2025 17:11 GMT
NCAA Basketball Tournament - Baylor v Kentucky - Source: Getty
NCAA Basketball Tournament - Baylor vs. Kentucky (image credit: getty)

Arkansas coach John Calipari's wife, Ellen Calipari, showed off their dog, Palmer, on Instagram on Sunday. Ellen featured Palmer enjoying the summer outdoors.

Ad

In the clip posted, Palmer was on a stroller while the wind blew its fur.

"It’s a great day when you can just ride and let the wind blow your hair. 😊 Palmer is enjoying a much-needed break from coaching the Roommate! 😅," Ellen wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Palmer, a Bichon Frise-Shih Tzu mix, has been with the Calipari family since their time at Lexington. The family also has another dog, a Pomeranian named McGruff. Calipari, who has a net worth of $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, joined the Razorbacks last season after decades with Kentucky. He often takes his dogs for a walk in a stroller and talks about them.

Calipari's love for Palmer and McGruff's is well-known to Wildcats fans, as well as perennial rivals, Louisville. A Cardinals fan once used it to troll Calipari. He held a sign that read, "John Calipari HATES PUPPIES. Go Cards!!" outside the set of the "Today" show in 2018.

Ad

Calipari admitted in a post on X that the sign got to him. He added that his puppies "were so mad" that they went to his office to ask him about it.

John Calipari opens up about retirement plans

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari is regarded as one of the most popular faces in the sport. Calipari started his coaching career in 1982 as an associate assistant at Kansas. He went on to coach Pittsburgh, UMass, the New Jersey Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis and Kentucky before moving to Arkansas.

Ad

However, in an interview with CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein, Calipari, 66, revealed that he considered retiring earlier.

"I never thought I'd coach this long," Calipari said on July 17 (42:00). "And mainly because I've been under the gun for how long? I mean, every arena sold out, had No. 1 teams, which means you're chased. And I said, 'If I get to 60, that'll be it.' So maybe I'm young enough to keep going."

The Hall of Famer did not specify when he would retire, but he said that this year would be his last if he fails to make impact on his players.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications