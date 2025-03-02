$45 million worth Rick Pitino inks NCAA history after St John’s regular season title with win vs Seton Hall

The St. John's Red Storm, coached by Rick Pitino, just achieved a major accomplishment for their 2024-2025 college basketball campaign. On Saturday, the No. 7-ranked team in the country defeated the unranked Seton Hall Pirates by 10 points, 71-61, in Madison Square Garden to now hold a 17-2 Big East record, 26-4 overall.

With the victory, Pitino, whose net worth is $45 million per Celebrity Net Worth, and his squad are officially named as the 2024-2025 Big East conference regular season champions. Now, the Red Storm is set to take on the NCAA tournament this month for the first time since 2019.

For Pitino, he has now made history as the first-ever Division I coach to win a conference regular season championship with five different schools, a testament to his versatility and longevity. Even at the age of 72, the tenured tactician is still racking up success this deep into his almost fifty-year coaching career.

Pitino's first couple of conference regular season titles came in 1980 and 1983 when he was at the helm of the Providence Friars coaching staff in the America East conference. He then won the 1995 and 1996 SEC regular season titles with the Kentucky Wildcats afterward.

The tenured tactician then brought his coaching expertise to the Louisville Cardinals for his longest coaching tenure from 2001 to 2017, winning the Big East Conference championship in 2009 and 2013 and then in the AAC in 2014. His next college coaching stint then came with the Iona Gaels, where they clinched back-to-back MAAC regular season titles in 2022 and 2023.

Now in 2025, Pitino has brought St. John's to the program's sixth-ever regular season title with the hopes of bringing home the coveted national championship in March Madness this year.

The St. John's Red Storm finished at the top of the Big East conference regular season for the first time in 40 years

Prior to Rick Pitino leading the St. John's Red Storm to the pinnacle of the 2025 Big East conference regular season, the last time the program ever won it was an astounding 40 years ago in 1985. Their focus now shifts towards the post-season, as they vie to clinch the Big East tournament title as well once it's all said and done.

Pitino and Co. now have one more conference regular season matchup for the campaign, which will be against the No. 21-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday, Mar. 8.

