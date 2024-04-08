Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in an 87-75 effort in the national championship game.

Men's football Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulated Philadelphia native Dawn Staley for winning the national title for the third time in her career. Prime Time, who has a net worth of $45 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, wrote:

"God Bless Coach [Dawn Staley]. You are our SHERO!!!! Love ya 2 Life sis."

Expand Tweet

The Gamecocks (38-0) ended the tournament with a perfect finish and became the only team that was too big for Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes to defeat.

Dawn Staley-led South Carolina steal a big win from Iowa

Kamilla Cardoso once again helped the Gamecocks win by contributing 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in the NCAA championship game on Sunday.

Under the head coach's guidance, South Carolina executed an unyielding offensive strategy, joining an elite group of Division I teams to finish the season undefeated. Remarkably, they achieved this milestone despite the departure of all five starters from last year's team, which fell to Clark's squad in the national semifinals.

Expand Tweet

Tessa Johnson, the freshman guard, also delivered an impressive performance by outshining her six-point scoring average all tournament. She contributed a team-high 10 points with three 3-pointers helping them secure a slim halftime lead and then to a dominant third quarter.

Expand Tweet

Iowa's centers, Hannah Stuelke and Addison O'Grady, commendably restricted star Gamecock post Cardoso to only 2-of-6 shooting in the opening quarter. However, the Brazilian powerhouse, with the help of Johnson, ultimately found her rhythm.

Johnson also generated two steals, converting each into fast-break points before Cardoso capitalized on contact to level the score at 27. South Carolina's defense countered Caitlin Clark's early dominance with Johnson's smart play, leading to easy points before halftime. The Gamecocks carried this momentum into the second half, extending their lead with key baskets from Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina PaoPao.

Cardoso's career-high 17 rebounds fueled South Carolina's dominant second-half performance on the boards. Paopao's early fourth-quarter 3-pointer fueled the Gamecocks' balanced scoring attack, ultimately sealing the win over the Hawkeyes.