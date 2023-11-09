4X NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal surprises Colorado WBB team after a spectacular 92-78 win over Angel Reese's LSU [WATCH]

Shaquille O'Neal recently congratulated the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball squad after they pulled a stunning upset over the No. 1 LSU Tigers. Known for being one of the most wholesome personalities in sports, Shaq took a minute to visit the Buffs locker room and let them know how highly he thought of their achievement. O'Neal said the following to the players:

"Ya'll just upset the No. 1"

Candance Parker of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces was with Shaquille O'Neal at the time. Users quickly reacted to the post on ESPNW, with one user making fun of the Buffs football season by simply commenting:

“They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins”

This is a reference to Dan Lanning's speech to the Oregon Ducks before they handed Colorado its first defeat of the year.

Another user referenced Shaq's beginnings as an LSU Tiger:

"Dang that’s tuff, Ik that hurt his soul as an LSU product"

A fan brought up the fact that Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, also plays at Colorado:

Remember Deion daughter play for them too💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

A fan pointed out Shaq's impeccable manners with the Buffaloes:

Also loved how Shaq said girls then he corrected himself and said Ladies! Lol. But i know they was hype to get that visit! That was a GAME!

An LSU fan seemed confident the Tigers would bounce back:

The real funny part is that this my be lsu only lost this year lol

Colorado stuns No. 1 LSU Tigers in season opener

The Buffaloes defeated the Tigers 92-78 in the Hall of Fame Classic this Monday Night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Junior center Aaronette Vonleh was the star of the game, scoring 24 with five boards.

Angel Reese recorded a double-double, 15 points, and 12 rebounds for the LSU Tigers.

Shaquille O'Neal's college career

Shaq spent three seasons at the NCAA level with the LSU Tigers, while he studied business administration there. In his time there, he was a two-time Consensus First Team All-American (1991, 1992), twice SEC Player of the Year (1991, 1992), earned the Adolph Rupp Trophy in 1991, and was selected the AP and UPI Player of the Year in 1991.

Shaquille O'Neal's No. 33 jersey has been retired by the LSU Tigers. In 1992 he was selected with the first overall pick of the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.