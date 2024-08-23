5 American-born incoming freshmen who could dominate 2025 NBA draft ft. Cooper Flagg

While the 2024 NBA draft was considered to be a generally weak class, the 2025 NBA draft is viewed by many in much higher regard – both in terms of elite talent at the top and depth. With the 2024-25 college basketball season slowly approaching as play is set to begin on Nov. 4, here's a closer look at five American-born incoming freshmen who should hear their name called very early in the 2025 NBA draft.

#1. Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg joined the Duke Blue Devils as the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. While he was originally set to enter his senior year of high school this year, he reclassified following his sophomore season of high school.

Flagg committed to Duke in October 2023 and is expected to immediately be among the top players in the nation. He received plenty of praise while on the USA Select Team that practiced with the national team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. His father Ralph Flagg played college basketball for the Eastern Maine Community College Golden Eagles. Meanwhile, his mother Kelly Flagg played for the Maine Black Bears.

#2. Dylan Harper

Dylan Harper joined the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as the third-ranked prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He has generally been mocked as either the second or third player to come off the board in the 2025 NBA draft.

Harper committed to Rutgers in December 2023. He comes from an NBA family as his father Ron Harper played 15 seasons in the league, winning five championships. His brother, Ron Harper Jr., also played at Rutgers and had a brief NBA stint. Furthermore, his mother Maria Harper played college basketball for the New Orleans Privateers.

#3. Ace Bailey

Ace Bailey will team with Harper on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after committing in January 2023. The second-overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class is projected as either the second or third player to come off the board in next year's draft.

He also comes from a basketball family as his father Richard Bailey played college basketball for the Houston Cougars. Meanwhile, his aunt Venus Lacy played in the WNBA and won a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

#4. V.J. Edgecombe

V.J. Edgecombe is the fifth-ranked prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He committed to the Baylor Bears in January 2024. He has widely been viewed as a top-five prospect in the 2025 NBA draft and should have plenty of touches as a freshman.

#5. Tre Johnson

Tre Johnson is the sixth-ranked prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He announced his commitment to join the Texas Longhorns in November 2023. Johnson is largely considered to be a top 10 prospect in the draft. His father Richard Johnson Jr. played college basketball for the Baylor Bears and Midwestern State Mustangs.

Which incoming American-born freshmen are you most excited about seeing play college ball next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

