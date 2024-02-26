5 best college basketball prop bets for today, Feb. 26: Harrison Ingram, RJ Davis and more

The last Monday in February 2024 offers a surprising amount of college basketball action featuring Harrison Ingram, RJ Davis and North Carolina. With UNC facing Miami and Baylor and TCU playing each other, there should be plenty of attractive betting options. Here are five college basketball prop bets for Feb. 26.

Best College basketball prop bets for Feb. 26

North Carolina's Harrison Ingram could have a big game on the glass against Miami.

Harrison Ingram: over 10.5 rebounds (-105)

There are three reasons to go for this. One, Ingram is rebounding well, with 10, 17 and 11 rebounds in his last three games. Two, Miami is small, with none of their main contributors standing over 6-foot-8. Three, Miami doesn't rebound well, failing to top 33 team rebounds in any game in February. So, Ingram having a big glass game for UNC seems sound.

RJ Davis: under 20.5 points (-115)

On the other hand, Miami is active defensively, with Wooga Poplar playing well. And Davis has struggled, shooting just 27 for 85 (31.8%) over his last five games. Given UNC's likely advantage inside, if Davis has another cold shooting night, he may just look to distribute for his teammates. The under on his 20.5 points seems solid.

RayJ Dennis: over 6.5 assists (-110)

Baylor comes into TCU struggling, off a pair of losses. But guard RayJ Dennis seems like a good play in the assist game. In his past five games, Dennis has totaled five, eight, eight, eight and seven assists. In his previous game with TCU, he had 10 assists. Baylor needs a bounce-back game, and Dennis has been consistently excellent in distributing the ball. It would make sense for that to continue.

Arthur Kaluma: over 15.5 points (-120)

The other big conference matchup on Monday is Kansas State and West Virginia. Kaluma has been playing well, putting up 18, 11, 17 and 28 points in his last four games. He's also 8-for-19 from 3-point range in that span, and in KSU's first game with West Virginia, Kaluma had 17 points and buried 4 of 6 3-point shots. He's primed for a big game tonight.

Jesse Edwards: over 7.5 rebounds (-135)

West Virginia's center Jesse Edwards, once he finally got healthy, has played reasonably well for the Mountaineers. In his last five games, he has nine, four, nine, 10 and eight rebounds. That seems to indicate his 7.5 boards could be a solid play. Kansas State doesn't have a ton of size, and Edwards can probably do well on the glass tonight.

Anybody we left out who you think is primed for a big (or really bad) game? Think our picks will turn out? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments section below.