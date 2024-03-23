5 best photos of Boo Buie and GF Christy Curtin’s that gave college hoops fans major couple goals

Boo Buie, the point guard of the Northwestern Wildcats, will celebrate the advancement of his team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Though the game went into overtime, the team was able to pull an upset over FAU.

Boo's performance in the game is attracting the attention of many fans who want to know about his personal life, especially who the Wildcats star is romantically dating.

The 23-year-old has been dating Christy Curtin for the past five years and recently asked for her hand in marriage. Curtin attended Siena College and majored in marketing until 2019, while also working as an athletic student worker. Then, in 2019, she enrolled at Loyola University in Chicago.

Let's look at the five best pictures of Buie and Curtin that capture their picture-perfect moments together.

#1 Boo Buie gets engaged to his girlfriend

The first picture of the couple encapsulates the love that the two share for each other. In the picture, Buie is on his knees with a ring box, while his girlfriend, Christy, has covered her face. Boo Buie gifted a four-prong radiant cut solitaire on a gold band to his girlfriend. He captioned the post:

'Girl of my dreams"

#2 Beautiful in neutrals

The couple posed for a picture in which they wore neutral-colored attire. Christy opted for a white tube top and paired it with white pants and sandals. Whereas, Buie wore an olive green and white vertical striped co-ord set. The caption of the picture was:

"My soon to be Mrs."

#3 A series of pictures

The couple went to Kansas City to visit the city and celebrate a friend's birthday. He posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account, where he and his girlfriend showed off their style. Christy stunned in a yellow floral halterneck dress, while her boyfriend wore cream pants over a white shirt. The two beamed with happiness.

#4 A brunch date

Boo Buie and Christy Curtin decided to go on a brunch date in October 2020 while they were in Chicago, Illinois. The two kept things casual as they smiled for a picture. Buie wrote:

"On weekends, we brunch"

#5 Celebrating Valentine's in style

Buie and Curtain posed for a Valentine's Day snap together. They both wore black outfits.

"Happy Valentine's Day Beautiful. I love you," the point guard wrote.