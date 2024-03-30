5 best photos of Notre Dame star Sonia Citron and boyfriend Marist Liufau

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard, Sonia Citron and her boyfriend, former Notre Dame linebacker and NFL draft prospect, Marist Liufau, celebrated their 2nd anniversary in January. The two have shared numerous pictures of their outings and dates on their social media accounts.

Here are the five best snaps of Sonia Citron and her linebacker boyfriend that showcase their loving bond

#1 Sonia Citron posted anniversary pictures

Criton and Liufau celebrated their second anniversary by uploading an adorable picture of each other. The couple are seen hugging each other in the photo, and Citron captioned the post:

“two with you 🩷”

#2 Enjoying during a vacation

Marist posted photos of the couple enjoying their vacation. The pictures showed the couple exploring the city. The linebacker wrote: “My peace 🩵”

#3 A day at the beach

The couple went on a beach date and posted cute pictures of themselves and the view.

#4 Sonia's photo dump

Sonia Citron posted a photo dump featuring selfies of herself and a picture of Liufau holding a carved pumpkin.

Since the post was made in October, Liufau’s pumpkin picture could have denoted the early celebration of Halloween.

#5 A romantic getaway

It seems like the young couple has a penchant for scenic vacations. Citron posted yet another vacation carousel looking relaxed and happy in each other’s company.

Citron and Notre Dame lose against Oregon State

No., 2 seed Notre Dame was defeated 70-26 by No. 3 seed Oregon State in a Sweet 16 matchup on 29 March.

Citron was able to score 22 points while her teammate Maddy Westbled added 19. The game was tight as both teams took the lead over each other. However, despite their efforts, the Irish were unable to defeat their opponents.

To show support, Martist Liufau, attended the game. He was seen cheering for his girlfriend in her jersey number.

Liufau was described as a solid backup/rotational linebacker in the NFL by Bleacher Report. Along with possessing a strong frame, he has decent movement skills to help in coverage. It will be interesting to see where he lands when the 2024 NFL Drafts kick in.