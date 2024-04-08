5 incredible achievements bagged by $3.3M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark ft. All-time leading NCAA scorer

Caitlin Clark's legendary collegiate career concluded on Sunday as the Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks with a final score of 87-75 in the national championship game.

Although Clark filled up the box score, she struggled with her efficiency. Despite her struggles, the Hawkeyes star, with a NIL valuation of $3.3 million, according to On3 Sports, finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists. She shot 10-28 from the field, 5-13 from three-point range and 5-6 from the free-throw line.

While she was unable to lead Iowa to its first national title in program history, Clark accomplished plenty and will go down as one of the greatest women's college basketball players of all time. Below are five of her notable achievements.

6 achievements accomplished by Caitlin Clark

#1: NCAA's all-time Division I leading scorer

Caitlin Clark achieved numerous milestones during her four-year collegiate career, but none were as important as her becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in Division I. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard ended her career with 3,951 career points, averaging 28.4 points per game over her illustrious term.

#2: Two-time Player of the Year

Although she was unable to win a national championship, Caitlin Clark earned plenty of hardware during her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She was honored as the AP Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year and USBWA National Player of the Year in each of her final two seasons.

She also received the Honda Sports Award in both years and will likely take home the John R. Wooden Award for the second consecutive season.

#3: Four-time All-American

While Clark missed being named a four-time unanimous first-team All-American, she came very close to achieving the honors. As a true freshman, she earned various first-team All-American selections, although she was appointed as a second-team AP All-American. In her final three years of college, the Iowa Hawkeyes star was a unanimous first-team All-American.

#4: Three-time Big Ten Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark dominated the Big Ten, evidenced by her being named Big Ten Player of the Year in each of her final three seasons. While she didn't receive the honors in her freshman year, she was recognized as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, thereby taking home conference honors in the entirety of her collegiate career.

#5: Three-time Big Ten champion

Although Caitlin Clark's collegiate journey didn't culminate in a national title, she led the Iowa Hawkeyes to the three Big Ten tournament championships. While she didn't gain a conference title as a freshman, her consistent leadership saw the Hawkeyes reach the title game in each of her four seasons.