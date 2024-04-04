5 massive achievements bagged by $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese during stellar collegiate career at LSU

Angel Reese announced that she has made the decision to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft on Wednesday. The LSU Tigers star, who has a name, image and NIL valuation of $1.8 million (as per On3), announced her decision in an interview with Vogue, stating:

"I’ve done everything I wanted to in college. I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready." [h/t Vogue]

Reese later confirmed the announcement in a video shared to her official Twitter account. She thanked those who were a part of her journey, captioning the post:

"Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT"

Check out the announcement video below:

Expand Tweet

Reese will go down as one of the most accomplished women's college basketball players of this generation. Take a look at five of the achievements she achieved during her two years at LSU below.

5 massive achievements accomplished by Angel Reese at LSU

#1: 2023 national champion

Angel Reese joined the LSU Tigers ahead of the 2022-23 season after spending the first two years of her collegiate career as a member of the Maryland Terrapins. She found immediate success as she led the Tigers to their first national title in program history.

#2: 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player

Angel Reese was named the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She put forth a dominant performance across six NCAA Tournament games. The LSU Tigers star averaged 21.3 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 70.6% from the free-throw line.

#3: Two-time All-American

Angel Reese was already an All-American player when she joined the LSU Tigers. She was named an All-American in each of her seasons with the Tigers. In 2022-23, Reese averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 70.8% from the free-throw line.

While her touches decreased in her senior season after LSU loaded up via the transfer portal, she still played great. Reese averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1 block while shooting 47.1% from the field and 72.6% from the free-throw line.

#4: SEC Player of the Year

Despite her junior season being, arguably, the best in the conference, Angel Reese missed out on the SEC Player of the Year award. That was not the case in 2023-24, however, as she took home the honors, capping a marvelous collegiate career.

#5: Two-time first-team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team

Angel Reese has been dominant on both ends since joining the LSU Tigers. Her play resulted in her being named to the first-team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team in both of her seasons at LSU.