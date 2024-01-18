5 men's college basketball coaches on hot seat for 2023-24 season ft. Juwan Howard

The 2023-2024 college basketball season is in full swing as conference play is underway. While several contenders have established themselves, multiple teams are not meeting their expectations for the season. Failing to do so can often lead to coaches being fired as programs look to turn things around. Take a look at five college basketball coaches on the hot seat.

5 men's college basketball coaches on hot seat

#1: Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard

The Michigan Wolverines routinely expect to be in contention for national titles. That has not been the case in 2023-2024 as they are just 7-10 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play. While Juwan Howard was a program legend as a player and has an overall 86-58 record as a head coach, he will need to turn things around or his seat will inevitably get much hotter.

#2: Louisville Cardinals coach Kenny Payne

The Louisville Cardinals are just 6-10 overall and 1-4 in ACC play in 2023-2024. Their schedule will not get any easier as 14 of their final 15 matchups will come against teams that are above .500, including five against ranked opponents. After finishing 4-28 in his first season as a head coach, Kenny Payne will need to turn things around quickly if he wants to return for a third season.

#3: Vanderbilt Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse

The Vanderbilt Commodores hold a 5-11 record and are 0-3 in SEC play this season. Similar to the Louisville Cardinals, 14 of their final 15 matchups will come against teams that are .500 or better, with six of those opponents currently ranked. While Jerry Stackhouse has had some decent seasons, the Commodores are just 66-80 during his five-year tenure and have yet to reach the NCAA Tournament.

#4: Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Boynton

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 8-9 with a 0-4 record in Big 12 play. 13 of their final 14 games will come against teams with a .500 record, with seven of those games coming against ranked opponents. The Cowboys have just one NCAA Tournament appearance during Mike Boynton's tenure. Now in his seventh season, he has led them to a 115-98 record.

#5: USC Trojans coach Andy Enfield

The USC Trojans are just 8-9 and 2-4 in Pac-12 play despite entering the season ranked with plenty of hype around the program. They will face 11 opponents above .500 in their final 14 games, however, just two of those matchups are against ranked opponents. If Andy Enfield is unable to turn things around, his 11th season leading the program, which has a 213-138 record during his tenure, could be his last.