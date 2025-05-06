5-star Arkansas freshman Boogie Fland could reportedly get $7 million richer due to possible NBA draft decision

Reports have suggested that Arkansas freshman guard Boogie Fland could have a massive NIL payday if he chooses to pull out of the NBA Draft and transfer to the Florida Gators. Fland has a difficult freshman season due to injury and placed his name in the NBA Draft and transfer portal after the season. While many observers expected Fland to likely jump to the pros, these reports add definite intrigue.

Ad

College Basketball Report dropped the news that Fland could command "up to $7 million... from the Florida Gators" per Bo Mattingly, co-host of the Chuck & Bo Show from Fayetteville, Arkansas. While schools have been tight-lipped about precise details of NIL deals, that $7 million figure is certainly impressive.

Fland was limited to only 21 games in his freshman season. He tore a ligament in his thumb in January, which sidelined him until the NCAA Tournament. Fland averaged 13.5 points and 5.1 assists per game, but shot just 38%. After his injury, he scored just 12 total points in three NCAA Tournament games. Still, Fland was a five-star recruit and has had some legitimate NBA interest.

Ad

Trending

The NBA's rookie draft pick scale isn't certain, as teams can sign players for figures between 80% and 120% of the scale. But the slotted figure for a draft pick to approach that $7 million in value would be the fifth pick in the NBA Draft. While some are optimistic about Fland's NBA potential, him being drafted that high would certainly be unlikely, if not downright shocking.

Fland and Florida's path to a possible high-priced team-up

Boogie Fland was expected to head to the NBA, but Florida is rumored to be offering an impressive payday. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Fland has already had an awkward collegiate path. He committed to Kentucky while John Calipari was still the head coach of the Wildcats. But when Calipari jumped to Arkansas, Fland chose to follow him (as did several other UK recruits and players).

Ad

Fland elected to not only enter the NBA Draft, but also the transfer portal. Arkansas and Calipari have guard D.J. Wagner coming back to the Hogs and Calipari recruited arguably the top two guard prospects in the nation for 2025-26, point guard Darius Acuff Jr. and shooting guard Meleek Thomas.

Meanwhile, Florida lost Walter Clayton Jr., WIll Richard and Alijah Martin to senior status and Denzel Aberdeen chose to transfer to Kentucky. Florida does return some low-post talent and the Gators grabbed Princeton guard Xaivian Lee and Ohio Univeristy guard AJ Brown. Fland would apparently be the third guard in a high-ranked Florida backcourt.

What do you think about Florida's reported portal payday for Fland? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here