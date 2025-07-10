5-star duo Marcus Spears Jr. and Ryan Hampton impress with win at EYBL with Duke HC Jon Scheyer in attendance

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer was spotted courtside at EYBL on Thursday watching two of the hottest names in the class of 2027, Marcus Spears Jr. and Ryan Hampton. The duo put on a strong performance for Drive Nation, leading their side to a solid win.

Scheyer’s presence could mean an active recruitment of both prospects, with coaches now allowed to reach out directly to 2027 recruits.

Hampton, a dynamic shooting guard, is currently rated as the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 class by On3. He has made waves since dominating last year's Adidas 3SSB Circuit and continues to rise. His list of suitors is already long, including Texas, SMU, Arizona State, Auburn, Maryland, TCU and LSU.

Spears Jr., ranked No. 8 nationally and No. 2 in Texas, plays his high school ball with Hampton at Dynamic Prep. He is a strong two-way wing who recently represented Team USA at the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup in Mexico, where he averaged around 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 60% from the floor.

Basketball runs deep in their families, with Spears Jr. being the son of former NFL star and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, while his mother, Aiysha Smith Spears, was drafted 7th overall in the 2003 WNBA Draft. Meanwhile, Hampton is the younger brother of NBA guard RJ Hampton, a former first-round pick.

Spears has already taken unofficial visits to Texas and SMU and holds offers from schools like LSU, Oklahoma State, Indiana, Tennessee, and Stanford.

There is still a long road until 2027, but Scheyer, like others, appears to be making the move to have a solid recruitment class when that time comes.

Jon Scheyer praises last season’s team, citing Cooper Flagg example

Scheyer spoke during a recent media session, reflecting on how last year’s team handled the intense spotlight and off-court distractions, with freshman star Cooper Flagg serving as a standout example.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is to not skip steps and not go backwards with how you can approach this thing,” Scheyer said. “Because so much now is thrown at anybody we’re recruiting right now. They’ve had opportunities for money. They’ve had opportunities for brand deals, promotions, you name it.”

Despite the noise surrounding high-profile recruits, Scheyer credited his 2024-25 squad, and Flagg in particular, for staying grounded.

“I thought that group did a tremendous job, and Cooper was the prime example of keeping the main thing the main thing,” he continued. “And knowing if you do it the right way, if you knock it out of the park at Duke, not only is the financial aspect gonna be there for your life but you’re gonna be in a better position.”

Duke lived up to the hype last season, dominating the ACC and making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Houston in the Final Four.

