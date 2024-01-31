5-star FSU commit Charles Lester III shows off SRT Hellcat worth $90,000 via latest IG post

Sensational 5-star FSU defensive back, Charles Lester III is the highest-ranked commit for the Seminoles in the class of 2023. The former Venice High School student-athlete has high hopes foisted on his shoulders already. He chose the program over Deion Sander's Colorado Buffaloes, the Alabama Crimson Tide and former champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

The player has an On3 NIL valuation of $196,000, and was immediately signed up to the Seminoles NIL collective 'The Battle's End' once he committed to the program.

The benefits are already showing for Lester III with the eccentric DB recently showing off his $90,000 worth SRT Hellcat on his Instagram stories weeks after enrolling at FSU.

Charles Lester III and his SRT Hellcat

FSU NIL collective making waves

Upon commitment, Charles Lester III signed to the foremost Florida State Seminoles NIL Collective, 'The Battle's End' which has signed up most of the football team.

NIL collectives have sprung up in college sports to help programs compete in the NIL market.

Ingram Smith, the founder of the collective had prophetic words when he launched it in Dec. 2022 with the Seminoles going unbeaten last season and being controversially denied a CFP berth.

“Retention is everything,” Smith said. “Candidly, our job is made easier by their culture and the locker room that Mike Norvell has. I think some of the conversations we’ve had would obviously be more challenging. Success helps, but it is legitimately a good culture in Tallahassee right now. It’s not something we’ve been able to say for a while. We have every intention of keeping every player we possibly can for what we think is a special year, next year.”

He also explained the aims of his NIL collective and how it will benefit FSU student-athletes:

“Our goal is also to sustain, so additional money that we can raise a lot is going to operating expenses, and some of it is going to bringing in – we’re going to hire a marketing team,” he said. “So we’re going to bring them in. We are looking at a number of options, but we are going to bring in financial planners for these kids. We’re evaluating exactly what to do in that space.

“Most of the money we’re raising from the public perspective, we are putting into what is more of an endowment model. That is our initial seed of sustainability and we hope to only grow it with this match.”

'The Battle's End' is not alone in trying to compete for the FSU NIL market as 'Rising Spear' , another collective has also been given the green light to operate by the Florida State athletics department.