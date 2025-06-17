Shelton Henderson, the No. 19-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025 by the On3 Industry Rankings, is set to commence his collegiate career. The 6-foot-6 small forward from Bellaire High in Texas, will play for the Miami Hurricanes next season.

On Monday, Henderson was practicing with new commits John Laboy, Ernest Udeh Jr., Tre Donaldson, Jordyn Kee and Dante Allen, among others. He shared a snap of him from Canes Hoops lifting weights on his Instagram story.

"all smiles for the first day," Henderson wrote.

5-star Miami signee Shelton Henderson is "all smiles" as he arrives on the first day of training with Jai Lucas' squad (Image via Instagram @shelt0nn)

Henderson played two seasons for Bellaire. In 51 games, he averaged 21.0 points, 3.3 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Last season, he led the team to a 26-11 record, but fell short of winning the UIL Texas state title. Belleaire lost 54-52 to Duncanville in the championship game.

In the Texas Region III 6A Region III District 18 Basketball League, Henderson's team finished first with a 10-2 record.

Shelton Henderson is ready to build a winning culture at Miami

Shelton Henderson shared his response on his Instagram story when Canes Hoops asked him what he's excited for next season with Miami.

Shelton Henderson shares his reaction as Miami Hurricanes highlight what makes him "most excited" to play for them (Image via Instagram @shelt0nn)

"I would say coming into a program with a new everything and building a winning culture with a great group of guys and building lifelong relationships," Henderson wrote on May 8.

Henderson is the No. 5 small forward in the 2025 class and No. 2 prospect in Texas. He was going to join Cameron and Cayden Boozer at Duke; however, he changed his decision and signed with the Hurricanes on April 21.

He also took visits to LSU, Texas, Houston and Texas Tech, among others.

Henderson will be joined by four-star shooting guard Dante Allen, three-star point guard John Laboy and unranked small forward Timotej Malovec at Miami.

