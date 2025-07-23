5-star prospect Taylen Kinney names Kentucky, Kansas, Purdue and more as final destination choices amid recruitment buzz

RWE and Overtime Elite's Taylen Kinney is set to commence his senior year next season. The 6-foot-2 point guard, who ranks No. 13 nationally (according to On3's Industry Rankings), turned heads with his performances at the NBPA Top 100 Camp at Rock Hill Sports and Events Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.The guard narrowed his list of colleges to 12, as reported by 247Sports' Travis Branham, who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.The final list included Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns and the Xavier Musketeers.In the NBPA Top 100 Camp, Kinney averaged 22.0 points, shooting 52.4%, including 47.6% from behind the 3-point line, during the camp for Team Singleton. He grabbed five rebounds and dished out 6.3 assists in 27 minutes per game as well, scoring 15-plus points in all his games for coach Isaiah Thomas' team.Kinney's performances earned him a spot in the 2025 NBPA Top 100 first team. On3's Jamie Shaw talked about the guard's footwork and dribbling ability and also commended his shooting in his scouting report.&quot;The 6-foot-1 guard has a slippery handle,&quot; Shaw wrote. &quot;He was able to consistently get into the paint and collapse a Dede se. &quot;He showed an array of counter dribbles and step back footwork to find open space to get clean looks. And the shooting was consistent. Throughout the week, Kinney knocked down shots off the catch and off movement.&quot;The analyst also had some advice for Taylen Kinney:&quot;He was both efficient and confident. He will need to continue getting stronger, which should help him become more of a presence on defense, and take better care of possessions, but his talent was undeniable in flashes at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.&quot;Which program leads the race to sign Taylen Kinney?Taylen Kinney, who ranks third in the point guard position and first in Georgia, averaged 20.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.0 apg, 2.3 spg and 0.3 bpg in 20.1 mpg for RWE last season.He has received offers from top programs, but according to On3's recruitment prediction, Kentucky leads the race to land Kinney with a 26.7% chance. The Wildcats will receive tight competition from Louisville with a 13.5% prediction and Purdue with an 11.6% probability. Other programs have been given less than 10% chance of landing Kinney.Taylen Kinney still has one year of high school left before he starts his collegiate career.