50 Kentucky Wildcats inspired March Madness bracket predictor names to try out this season

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Mar 14, 2024 16:00 IST
The Kentucky Wildcats will not play in the SEC Tournament until Friday where they will face the winner of Thursday's second round matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels.

While they have not won the conference tournament since 2017-18, the Wildcats appear to be a lock to reach the NCAA Tournament as they are ranked ninth in the latest rendition of the AP Top 25 Poll.

Kentucky, who have not appeared in the Final Four since 2014-15 and have not won the national title since 2011-12, have a 23-8 record entering the SEC Tournament. They are currently riding a five-game winning streak. They have been led by Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, Tre Mitchell, D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards.

Their offense has plenty of firepower, averaging 89.5 points per game, ranking second out of 362 teams in the nation in scoring offense and sixth in offensive rating. The Wildcats have struggled on the less flashy side of the ball, however, allowing 79.1 ppg, ranking 338th in scoring defense and 239th in defensive rating.

Despite their recent tournament struggles, Kentucky's eight titles are second in college basketball, trailing only the UCLA Bruins. They will look to win their ninth title, and second under Calipari, in 2024.

With March Madness just over a week ago, college basketball viewers around the world will soon begin filling out brackets. Take a look at 50 Kentucky Wildcats inspired names for March Madness brackets below.

50 Kentucky Wildcats inspired March Madness bracket predictor names

  1. Lexington Legends
  2. Lexington Lightning
  3. Big Blue Showdown
  4. Kentucky Blue Bloods
  5. Reed's Rumble
  6. Reeves' Redemption Run
  7. Dillingham's Drive
  8. Mitchell's Magic Madness
  9. Rob's Run to Glory
  10. Antonio's Arc Attack
  11. Coach Cal's Championship Chase
  12. Wagner's Winning Bracket
  13. Sniper Showdown
  14. Antonio's Aerial Assault
  15. Sheppard's Shooting Stars
  16. Reeves' Rampage
  17. Calipari's Championship Challenge
  18. Edwards' Elite Showdown
  19. Rupp Arena Rumble
  20. Justin's Journey
  21. Mitchell's March to Victory
  22. Sheppard's Showdown
  23. Tre's Triumph Tournament
  24. Kentucky Blue Bloods
  25. Calipari's March to Madness
  26. Bourbon Ballers
  27. Kentucky Wildcats' Kings Showdown
  28. Big Blue Bonanza
  29. Bluegrass Beatdown
  30. Kentucky Kingdom
  31. Rupp Arena Rumble Royale
  32. Wildcat Warrior Way
  33. Long Range Legends
  34. Rupp Arena Royalty
  35. Kentucky Wildcats' Title Triumph
  36. Bluegrass Dynasty Bracket
  37. Blue and White Victors Bracket
  38. Lexington Legends League
  39. Kentucky's Championship Legacy
  40. Kentucky Wildcats' Championship Chase
  41. Big Blue Dynasty Bracket
  42. Rupp Arena Reign Rally
  43. Rupp's Championship Challenge
  44. Kentucky Kings' Rupp Reign
  45. Big Blue Banner Bash
  46. Antonio's All-Star Attack
  47. Reed Sheppard's Rising Stars
  48. Rob's Rapid Rise
  49. DJ's Dance to Domination
  50. Coach Cal's Conquest

