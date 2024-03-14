50 Kentucky Wildcats inspired March Madness bracket predictor names to try out this season

The Kentucky Wildcats will not play in the SEC Tournament until Friday where they will face the winner of Thursday's second round matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels.

While they have not won the conference tournament since 2017-18, the Wildcats appear to be a lock to reach the NCAA Tournament as they are ranked ninth in the latest rendition of the AP Top 25 Poll.

Kentucky, who have not appeared in the Final Four since 2014-15 and have not won the national title since 2011-12, have a 23-8 record entering the SEC Tournament. They are currently riding a five-game winning streak. They have been led by Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, Tre Mitchell, D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards.

Their offense has plenty of firepower, averaging 89.5 points per game, ranking second out of 362 teams in the nation in scoring offense and sixth in offensive rating. The Wildcats have struggled on the less flashy side of the ball, however, allowing 79.1 ppg, ranking 338th in scoring defense and 239th in defensive rating.

Despite their recent tournament struggles, Kentucky's eight titles are second in college basketball, trailing only the UCLA Bruins. They will look to win their ninth title, and second under Calipari, in 2024.

With March Madness just over a week ago, college basketball viewers around the world will soon begin filling out brackets. Take a look at 50 Kentucky Wildcats inspired names for March Madness brackets below.

50 Kentucky Wildcats inspired March Madness bracket predictor names

Lexington Legends Lexington Lightning Big Blue Showdown Kentucky Blue Bloods Reed's Rumble Reeves' Redemption Run Dillingham's Drive Mitchell's Magic Madness Rob's Run to Glory Antonio's Arc Attack Coach Cal's Championship Chase Wagner's Winning Bracket Sniper Showdown Antonio's Aerial Assault Sheppard's Shooting Stars Reeves' Rampage Calipari's Championship Challenge Edwards' Elite Showdown Rupp Arena Rumble Justin's Journey Mitchell's March to Victory Sheppard's Showdown Tre's Triumph Tournament Kentucky Blue Bloods Calipari's March to Madness Bourbon Ballers Kentucky Wildcats' Kings Showdown Big Blue Bonanza Bluegrass Beatdown Kentucky Kingdom Rupp Arena Rumble Royale Wildcat Warrior Way Long Range Legends Rupp Arena Royalty Kentucky Wildcats' Title Triumph Bluegrass Dynasty Bracket Blue and White Victors Bracket Lexington Legends League Kentucky's Championship Legacy Kentucky Wildcats' Championship Chase Big Blue Dynasty Bracket Rupp Arena Reign Rally Rupp's Championship Challenge Kentucky Kings' Rupp Reign Big Blue Banner Bash Antonio's All-Star Attack Reed Sheppard's Rising Stars Rob's Rapid Rise DJ's Dance to Domination Coach Cal's Conquest