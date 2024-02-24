$587,000 NIL-valued Hunter Dickinson backs Scot Pollard as NBA legend experiences successful heart transplant

Kansas Jayhawks Hunter Dickinson took a minute today to wish well to Scot Pollard for his successful heart transplant ear. He reposted a publication that had a simple yet relieving message:

"Scot Pollard doing well after heart transplant"

The short Bleacher Report publication explained that the former NBA player had to have the procedure done to correct a genetic condition that made his heart beat ten thousand times per minute more than a regular person. The former player said this of the procedure:

"I still feel better than I felt when I came in here, and that's the crazy part is I'm still very fresh, I'm still healing. There's a long road ahead of me... Right there, wow. Big hands, but it's about five inches, maybe a little longer. You would think it'd be down to my belly button because they have to open up so much to get the heart out and get the new one in, but that's it... My field of donors is big, and to be a huge person with a big heart and they've given me that, they've given me a gift of life, and that's something I can never repay. So, it's it's still a lot to process, the emotional part of it."

Hunter Dickinson NIL valuation: $587,000 in NIL valuation

Hunter Dickinson is the 97th overall student-athlete in On3's ranking of the top 100 players by NIL valuation. The fact that he ranks 14th overall among men's college basketball players on the list, demonstrates the dominance that football holds over the business of college athletics.

He has an overall following of 116,000, with the bulk of those coming from his Instagram account, where he has 74,000 followers. His second biggest following is on X, where he has forty thousand followers. Weirdly enough for a member of his generation, he only has 2,300 followers on TikTok.