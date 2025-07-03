6-foot-8 senior Cole Cloer is one of the most exciting prospects in high school basketball and is currently ranked No. 22 in ESPN's Class of 2026 rankings. With his impressive skill set and consistent performances over the years, it's no surprise he's drawn attention from top college programs nationwide, earning offers from several major schools.

Ad

In total, Cole Cloer has received more than 20 college offers throughout his recruitment journey. However, he's now decided to narrow his list down to just eight schools.

According to an Instagram post shared by On3's Joe Tipton on Thursday, Cloer will now be focusing on Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, UConn, and Virginia as he moves forward with his college recruitment process.

Ad

Trending

The post in question has sparked different reactions, one of which was in fact from Cloer himself.

"Where's home?" Cloer wrote.

Some fans also followed suit by dropping similar comments.

"Where will it be?" one fan said.

"Where's home👀??" another fan said.

"Where we going?" said another.

Some fans, on the other hand, took the post as a chance to hype up their favorite college programs, dropping comments to try and sway Cloer's decision or convince him why their school should be his future home.

Ad

"Head to Cville. Go hoos," one fan said.

"Carolina blue = ice cold = Cole Cloer," another fan wrote.

"Love to have you join the Ville Family!!," said another.

6'8 senior Cole Cloer drops 2-word question for fans as he narrows down to 8 finals schools. (Images via Instagram @tiptonedits)

Cloer is heading into his senior year of high school basketball after spending the last three seasons with Caldwell Academy in Greensboro, North Carolina. Over that stretch, he's put up impressive numbers, averaging 20.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Last season, he led the Caldwell Academy Eagles to a 26-9 record.

Ad

Which college program has the highest chance of landing Cole Cloer?

According to On3's prediction, the North Carolina Tar Heels are the clear favourites, with an 86.3% chance of securing Cole Cloer's commitment. Next in line is Alabama, which has a 5.% chance. North Carolina state occupies the next spot with a 3.3% chance, followed by Florida, which has a 2.7% chance.

Based on current predictions, it looks like North Carolina could be the frontrunner for Cloer's commitment. However, nothing is set in stone just yet, especially with an entire senior season of high school basketball still ahead of him. In fact, there's a good chance even more college offers could come his way, especially if he continues to perform at the high level he's shown so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here