$630,000 NIL-valued Caleb Love backs Tommy Lloyd as Arizona HC gets lucrative contract extension through 2028-2029 season

The $630,000 NIL-valued Arizona guard Caleb Love (per On3) was overjoyed when Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd signed a five-year contract extension that will take him through to the 2028-2029 season.

Lloyd is in his third year at Tuscon after replacing Sean Miller in 2021. He has won the Pac-12 championship two years in a row but has never proceeded past the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He was named the AP and Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2022.

Tommy Lloyd signs new contract

During his three years as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, Tommy Lloyd has turned around the program's fortunes. They are 81-16, the most wins for a coach in his first three years.

This season, the Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, are 20-5 overall and are 11-3 in Pac-12 play.

Tommy Lloyd will earn $5.25 million during the first year of his contract which will rise to $6 million in the last year of his new contract.

He released a statement expressing his delight at the extension during the announcement of the new contract.

"I am humbled and grateful to finalize a long-term extension here at the University of Arizona," Lloyd said in a statement. "I am energized by the support of our fans, our players, our alumni, President [Robert C.] Robbins, the Board of Regents and our donors.

"All of us are aligned on maintaining a highly competitive and nationally recognized basketball program that provides a great experience for the student athletes. We will continue to honor the Wildcat basketball heritage and give everything we have to make people proud to say 'Bear Down!'"

Robert Robbins, the President of the University of Arizona, was full of praise for Tommy Lloyd at the announcement, highlighting his revival of the program.

"Tommy has proven to be a championship coach, an exceptional leader and recruiter, and has reinvigorated Wildcat pride by transforming the University of Arizona men's basketball program back into one of the top programs in the nation," Robbins said.

"We are thrilled that he will remain a Wildcat for years to come. Thanks to the generosity of many in our community who love and support this university and are invested in its future, donor funds have been secured to cover the full cost increase of the extension."

Tommy Lloyd has turned around the Wildcats, who were the No. 1 seed in the West region in the recent NCAA tournament selection committee's mock bracket. They will be looking for a deep run into the tournament in a few weeks.