$638,000 NIL-valued Robert Dillingham claps back at haters with bold IG post - “Said I couldn't prove it so I preached it”

Robert Dillingham had a message for his doubters, just a few days after No. 15 Kentucky beat Arkansas 111-102 on Saturday. The freshman guard contributed 15 points, adding five assists and two rebounds to help his team win.

On Monday, Dillingham, who has NIL deals worth $638,000 as per On3, took to Instagram and uploaded a video compilation of his best bits with Kentucky. He also posted two pictures of himself suiting up to play for the Wildcats in a slideshow

"Said I couldn't prove it so I preached it," Dillingham captioned the post.

Dillingham came under fire after his rather underwhelming outing during Kentucky's win against Mississippi State, when he recorded nine points, two rebounds, two assists and three turnovers last week.

However, he came back strongly against the Razorbacks and appeared to silence his critics on the court. Dillingham's Instagram post further indicated how he wanted to prove a point to his haters.

A look at Robert Dillingham's stats in the 2023-24 college basketball season

Robert Dillingham is having a stellar freshman season with the Kentucky Wildcats. The guard is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game across 28 appearances this season. Defensively, he has 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game.

Dillingham has scored 149 of 311 field goals, converting at 47.9%. He has also made 53 of 122 3-pointers, converting them at an impressive 43.4%.

Dillingham has 415 points, 106 assists, 79 rebounds, 32 steals and two blocks in total for the Wildcats so far this season. He has made 64 of 83 free throws, converting at 77.1%.

Dillingham has played a key role in helping Kentucky to fifth in the SEC. The Wildcats have a 21-8 overall record (11-5 in the conference).

The Wildcats will play their final two regular-season games against Vanderbilt at home on Wednesday before traveling to face the No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday.