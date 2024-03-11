“6POY. MY GOAT” - $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark hypes up Sydney Affolter for electrifying performance against Nebraska

The Big Ten Tournament Finals lived up to its billing. As the red-hot Iowa Hawkeyes took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, an instant classic was on our hands as the game went into overtime. Caitlin Clark was a star throughout, scoring the game-tying bucket to force the game into OT.

However, according to her, someone else was deserving of all the praise. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the game, the sharpshooter praised Sydney Affolter.

"6POY. MY GOAT"

Along with the post, there was a picture of Affolter and the rest of the Hawkeyes crew as Sydney had her finger pointed up in the air. An 11-point, 11-rebound outing from Affolter was critical in securing the victory for the Hawkeyes. Moreover, her six offensive rebounds were critical in extending plays for Iowa too.

For the Cornhuskers, it was Alexis Markowski with her 23 points and 13 rebounds, alongside Natalie Potts' 21 points that were the star showings. Meaningful contributions from the rest of the starters kept them in the game, where at various points, they had a chance of winning.

For her part, Caitlin Clark, who is currently valued at $3.1 million, per On3, added 34 points, with 12 assists, and seven rebounds, to ensure that Iowa won back-to-back Big Ten titles, winning 94-89.

Both Caitlin Clark and Sydney Affolter earn Big Ten honors

For her incredible week, Clark was named the Big Ten Tournament's Most Outstanding Player. For the week, she tallied 86 points, 21 rebounds, and 34 rebounds.

Sydney, inserted into the starting lineup for the tournament, was equally impressive, earning a place on the All-Tournament Team, alongside Clark. During the week, her totals would read 41 points, 27 rebounds, and 16 assists.

Sydney Affolter (#3) and Caitlin Clark (#22) for Iowa

The two-way force was crucial in securing a Big Ten Tournament victory. But, their goal will once again be to compete in the NCAA Tournament. After a dreamlike run last year to the Finals, before a loss to the LSU Tigers derailed their plans, the Hawkeyes will be looking at their chance for redemption.

Under a blossoming star in Affolter, alongside Caitlin Clark, can they secure an NCAA tournament title? Let us know in the comments below.